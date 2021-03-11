‘Unbelievable’ – Yuri Ribeiro reminisces in memorable Nottingham Forest moment during 2019/20 season

It’s safe to say that it’s been a frustrating league campaign for Nottingham Forest, with the Reds still looking nervously over their shoulders in the Championship.

The Reds are currently sat 17th in the second-tier standings, and are just eight points clear of the relegation zone, as they head into their final 11 matches of the 2020/21 season.

They were beaten by promotion-chasing Watford in their most recent match, and will be eager to pick up much-needed points at the earliest of opportunities.

One player that has found consistent game time hard to come by this season is defender Yuri Ribeiro, who has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Chris Hughton’s side.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official Youtube channel, Ribeiro was looking back on his time with the club so far, and revealed that his most memorable match was their 1-0 win over Derby County back in 2019.

“I think last season against Derby County. We played at home, and we won 1-0. I can’t remember, but I think we were third in the league, so it was an important win at that moment and at the City Ground, full stadium, it was unbelievable. So, that is my best game at the moment.”

Nottingham Forest are set to return to action this weekend, when they host Reading at the City Ground, in what is certain to be a tricky test up against Veljko Paunovic’s side, who are in contention to challenge for the automatic promotion places in the Championship this term.

The Verdict:

It’s not surprising to hear that this is his most memorable game so far with Nottingham Forest.

The Reds were flying at the time of that game, and they put their name amongst the promotion contenders in the Championship at the time with a win over their rivals.

Ribeiro hasn’t featured as much in recent weeks for Nottingham Forest, but will be hoping he can be given his chance to impress in the near future.

Forest aren’t quite clear of the relegation zone, and it’s vital that they pick up points at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to pull clear of the bottom-three in the Championship.