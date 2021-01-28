‘Unbelievable’, ‘Welcome home’ – Many Preston North End fans react as club confirm transfer addition of fan favourite

Preston North End have confirmed the signing of Greg Cunningham on loan from Cardiff City – nearly three years after he first departed Deepdale.

The Irishman represented a huge bargain for the Lilywhites back in 2015, having joined on a free transfer from Bristol City.

His two years at the Lancashire outfit saw him solidify himself as one of the second tier’s best left-backs and his performances earned him a move to Premier League side Cardiff City in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £4 million.

The move didn’t work out as Cunningham would have hoped though, making just seven appearances in the top flight and then joined North End’s rivals Blackburn Rovers on loan last season, only for that spell to last just nine games after he suffered a knee injury.

The 29-year-old has also found game-time limited under Neil Harris this season, firstly because of a hamstring injury – ironically picked up against North End in October – and then saw himself out of favour when he was fit again.

With injuries suffered to Andrew Hughes and Josh Earl recently, Alex Neil raced-in to snap Cunningham up once again, and his return has caused a frenzy on social media of excited North End fans – check out the best reactions below.

