‘Unbelievable talent’ – Pundit makes transfer admission involving Sunderland and Everton

Former Blackpool and Crystal Palace boss Ian Holloway has admitted to EFL on Quest that he previously tried to sign current Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at the Stadium of Light from his parent club Everton and has already made a good impression for the Black Cats so far in what is his second senior loan spell after having a stint at Burton Albion previously.

Broadhead registered his second goal of the season at the weekend in his side’s 2-1 win over Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium as he found the back of the net with a superb strike.

This led Holloway to comment on the up and coming striker, as he stated the following whilst he and his peers assessed Broadhead’s performance:

“What a player, he’s an Everton player who has been out on loan at Burton.

“I tried to sign him and absolutely loved the kid, he’s got unbelievable talent.

“That’s why they (Everton) have still got him, he’s 23 and hasn’t broken through yet. Come on son!”

Quiz: 30 questions about Sunderland’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 When did Josh Maja make his debut for Sunderland? 2016 2017 2018 2019

Broadhead has been with Everton since the start of his career and is still under contract at Goodison Park until the summer of 2023.

The forward has now played 11 times for Sunderland this season.

The Verdict

Now is the chance for Broadhead to really kick on in a Sunderland shirt after recovering from an injury which kept him sidelined for the best part of a month.

With Aiden McGeady having been ruled out for a number of weeks, the 23-year-old is now in a great position to hold down his spot in the starting eleven.

Lee Johnson is a clear fan of his talents and if he can continue to produce the goods on a regular basis, he will go on to become an important member of the squad for the Black Cats.

Given that the door is seemingly closed for him at Everton right now, the frontman will be intending to make as big an impression as possible during the rest of his time in the North East.