Nottingham Forest

‘Unbelievable, speechless’, ‘Absolute scenes’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to remarkable Bristol City win

Published

13 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest’s fine form under Steve Cooper continued as they recorded a dramatic 2-1 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The Reds were losing until the 90th minute when Lyle Taylor equalised from the spot, and the striker was in the right place to nod home the winner immediately after.

Cooper’s men were not at their best against the Robins, and they fell behind to an Alex Scott goal just before the break.

However, even though they dominated the ball without creating too many clear chances, Forest just would not give up, with Taylor coming off the bench in the 81st minute to make a huge impact.

The result makes it four wins on the bounce for the new boss and it means the East Midlands outfit have pushed up to 12th in the table, with the play-offs now in sight.

As you would expect, the support are now dreaming of a promotion push and they can’t believe the impact Cooper has made since taking over.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the remarkable win…


