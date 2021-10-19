‘Unbelievable, speechless’, ‘Absolute scenes’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to remarkable Bristol City win

Nottingham Forest’s fine form under Steve Cooper continued as they recorded a dramatic 2-1 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The Reds were losing until the 90th minute when Lyle Taylor equalised from the spot, and the striker was in the right place to nod home the winner immediately after.

Cooper’s men were not at their best against the Robins, and they fell behind to an Alex Scott goal just before the break.

However, even though they dominated the ball without creating too many clear chances, Forest just would not give up, with Taylor coming off the bench in the 81st minute to make a huge impact.

The result makes it four wins on the bounce for the new boss and it means the East Midlands outfit have pushed up to 12th in the table, with the play-offs now in sight.

As you would expect, the support are now dreaming of a promotion push and they can’t believe the impact Cooper has made since taking over.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the remarkable win…

Cooper has worked miracles here getting fighting spirit into the squad. Awesome. — Stephen McCalden (@smccalden) October 19, 2021

Unbelievable speechless what an ending ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ just wow 👌 well done 👏 again AGAIN Stevie Cooper 💪 — james Mclees (@jamesMclees1) October 19, 2021

Absolute scenes! what a performance and well deserved, these lads are ruthless ⚽️ — 🎸🎮🍺⚽️Jamie Elliot Retro Red Dog⚽️🍺🎮🎸 (@reddogjamie) October 19, 2021

Incredible subs. Incredible determination. Incredible will to win. Not settling for the draw is pure glory. Hard to believe this is the same team that was trudging along a month ago. #COYR — alexjenkins5206 (@alexjenkins5206) October 19, 2021

This is a new forest — benwiddy9 (@benwiddy9) October 19, 2021

That was unbelieveble, so happy that it was Lyle taylor too, important for our 2nd striker to feel he is part of this, no words really but we deserved something out of this game regardless — Ristevski serve (@opentenn) October 19, 2021