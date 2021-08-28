Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Unbelievable’, ‘Some talent’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as 20-year-old dazzles at Derby

Published

7 mins ago

on

Brennan Johnson secured a late point for Nottingham Forest away at arch rivals Derby County this afternoon.

The Reds picked up their first point of the season after producing an improved second-half display, with Johnson sparking pandemonium in the away end on 82 minutes.

Derby had taken the lead early on when Tom Lawrence beat the offside trip and fired low and beyond Brice Samba, which was far from the ideal start for the Reds.

But in the second half, attacking changes led to an improved display from the Reds, and Johnson salvaged a late point.

Gaetan Bong’s cross wasn’t dealt with, and after falling to him at the back stick, Johnson rifled an effort beyond Kelle Roos and into the corner.

It was an excellent moment for the winger, who scored his first professional goal for the club he came through the ranks with.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his goal and performance…


