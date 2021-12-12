Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Unbelievable’, ‘Sensational’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on key figure after emphatic win

Nottingham Forest’s fine form under Steve Cooper continued as they beat Swansea City 4-1 in Wales yesterday.

The Reds chief was returning to his former club and he would have been delighted with the way his current side played. Forest were content to play without the ball, restricting the hosts with their well-drilled shape.

Then, in the second half, they showed a major threat in the attacking third, as they hit all four goals to secure an emphatic win.

That lifts Forest up to 8th in the table, just four points away from the play-off places, something that seemed impossible when Cooper took over and the East Midlands outfit were in the relegation zone.

So, as you would expect, there is a lot of love for the boss and the work he has done.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Cooper from a section of the support on Twitter…


