‘Unbelievable’, ‘Sensational’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on key figure after emphatic win

Nottingham Forest’s fine form under Steve Cooper continued as they beat Swansea City 4-1 in Wales yesterday.

The Reds chief was returning to his former club and he would have been delighted with the way his current side played. Forest were content to play without the ball, restricting the hosts with their well-drilled shape.

Then, in the second half, they showed a major threat in the attacking third, as they hit all four goals to secure an emphatic win.

That lifts Forest up to 8th in the table, just four points away from the play-off places, something that seemed impossible when Cooper took over and the East Midlands outfit were in the relegation zone.

So, as you would expect, there is a lot of love for the boss and the work he has done.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Cooper from a section of the support on Twitter…

Unbelievable how Steve Cooper has transformed #NFFC with the same group of players when he took over also his ability to have the number of formations and styles of plays (yesterday Ryan Yates at CB!?) for different oppositions has also been amazing STATS DON'T LIE @NFFC pic.twitter.com/b0wrtQdTgC — HJM (@H_J_M_85) December 12, 2021

I don’t want to jinx it but what’s happening at Forest under Steve Cooper is sensational. When Hughton left we were bottom with just 1 point. Now we’re 8th and 4 points off the Play Offs. It’s bonkers. #NFFC https://t.co/QRS1ahRtF7 — Matt Forde (@mattforde) December 12, 2021

All I can say is stevie cooper is the best manager in the championship by a country mile #NFFC — ian (@ianfellrangers) December 12, 2021

The turnaround under Cooper is unbelievable. After only 1 point out of the first 8 games and the worst start in 104 years to 8th place and still less than half the season gone. Only 12 points off 2nd too. After what he's done so far, maybe even that isn't beyond reach. #nffc — David Gratton (@Gratollini) December 11, 2021

Steve Cooper is fast becoming one of my favourite human beings 🙌👏#NFFC https://t.co/GlI6RmBrVA — Sam Crawford (@s_redmist) December 11, 2021

Are those Swansea fans still all over #nffc talking about Cooper being boring & never scoring goals? — Stu (@5tu_nffc) December 11, 2021

Forget Southgate, Cooper you’re the one #NFFC — Nacho Camacho (@JmIBC) December 11, 2021