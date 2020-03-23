‘Unbelievable scenes’, ‘Beauty’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to memorable goal in club’s history

It’s something most football fans love to see – a goalkeeper going up in the 90th minute and against all odds scoring an equaliser or a winning goal.

It’s such a rare occurrence that only five goalkeepers have scored Premier League goals since 1992 with Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard, and Asmir Begovic all finding the back of the net.

Surprisingly, Paul Robinson’s Premier League goal which he scored for Tottenham Hotspur against Watford back in 2007, isn’t the only time the former England stopper had found the back of the net.

Robinson was part of the Leeds United side that was trailing a League Cup match 2-1 to Swindon Town back in September 2003, when the stopper scored with a thunderous injury-time header to take the tie into extra-time.

Swindon had gone 2-0 up on the 74th minute and were on course for a famous win at Elland Road before Ian Harte halved the deficit just a few minutes later.

Robinson’s powerful header took the Elland Road club into extra-time but Leeds needed to rely on penalties to defeat the third-tier side.

On Sunday evening Leeds United took requests for supporters favourite goals down the years, with the promise the club would tweet out the video of as many goals as they could.

🙌 "Swindon smiling, but will they still be… THERE'S ROBINSONNNNN! HE'S DONE IT! UNBELIEVE SCENES!" https://t.co/1ffRENkZNA pic.twitter.com/VUo18mAPLJ — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 22, 2020

Robinson’s header was one of the first goals requested by some of the Leeds United faithful and the club duly obliged, posting that memorable moment from a pretty forgettable season on their official Twitter account.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses reminiscing over Robinson’s stunning header…

Was there and left bruised and without my voice 😁🤪😂😂 — Dave (@mcbdave) March 22, 2020

TBF…..Great Header…that any forward would have been proud to get — Harry_W (@masonic23) March 22, 2020

In Kop that night unbelievable scenes MOT. — R.Cartwright 💙💛 (@rogercart57) March 22, 2020

I remember this so clearly. I remember Reidy signalling Robbo to go down for the corner and then when it went in the noise 👏🏼 — Amy Kelly (@aimzk1990) March 23, 2020

Yes that is a Hit — Jörn Fincke (@FinckeJorn) March 22, 2020

Great goal but what a depressing path lay ahead for the club at this time. — zz9zsa (@zz9zsa) March 22, 2020

Was here for this happy days😊 — dibley (@dibley1701) March 22, 2020

Is this the most replayed League Cup 2nd round goal of all time?! — Andy Brook (@andybrook1) March 22, 2020

Thanks- forgot all about this beauty — David Digby (@david_lephreak) March 22, 2020

Loved this game always one I will remember — Jonesy (@JonesMartyn) March 22, 2020

First ever leeds game for me! Been a supporter ever since! — Nick Millington (@NM_sportmassage) March 22, 2020

I remember this so well, when Robbo came up for the corner the missus said ‘he’ll score’ few minutes later the place erupts as he heads home- it was that point I realised that she would never ever be wrong about anything… — Graham Ambler (@GrahamA74) March 22, 2020