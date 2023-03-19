Ryan Giles has taken to Twitter to laud Middlesbrough's fans for the support that they demonstrated during the club's clash with Preston North End.

Giles helped his side secure a 4-0 victory over the Lilywhites by providing two assists for his team-mates at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro opened the scoring in the 22nd minute as Chuba Akpom played a one-two with Cameron Archer before firing a low effort past goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Woodman produced a good save to prevent Ben Whiteman from scoring an own-goal before Zack Steffen was called into action at the other end of the pitch.

The Boro keeper made two saves from Tom Cannon and Alan Browne.

Middlesbrough extended their lead following the break as Giles played through Archer who converted from close-range.

Archer then added a third for Boro before Bambo Diaby was shown a second yellow card for the visitors.

Preston's misery was compounded in stoppage-time when Giles set up Marcus Forss for Middlesbrough's fourth goal of the afternoon.

Boro are now only three points behind automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United in the Championship standings.

After his side's latest outing, Giles opted to reflect on this victory on Twitter.

The 23-year-old posted: "A brilliant performance and win going into the break.

"Another two assists, very proud of this.

"Your support is unbelievable, thank you @Boro."

The Verdict

Middlesbrough will be hoping to use the momentum gained from this particular triumph to their advantage when the Championship season resumes following the international break.

Giles once again produced a superb individual display for Boro yesterday as his side proved to be too strong for Preston.

As well as setting up two goals for his team-mates, Giles also made one tackle and one interception (as per WhoScored) as he helped his side claim a clean-sheet.

Having now reached double figures for assists in the Championship this season, it would not be at all surprising if the wing-back goes on to add to this tally during the closing stages of the campaign.

Boro are set to make their return to action on April 1st when they head to the John Smith's Stadium to face a Huddersfield Town outfit who are currently fighting for survival.

By delivering an eye-catching performance in this fixture, Giles could potentially help his side secure all three points on their travels as Boro aim to maintain a push for a top-two finish in the Championship.