‘Unbelievable’, ‘Really stepped up’ – These Birmingham City fans react to display from senior player in Rotherham win

Birmingham City took a massive step towards safety as they beat relegation rivals Rotherham thanks to a late Harlee Dean header.

Lee Bowyer’s appointment has really transformed Blues, with the former player guiding the team to four wins from his first six games in charge.

As a result, Blues have moved up to 18th in the table and they are nine points clear of the bottom three with just four games to play, although the Millers still have games in hand.

Nevertheless, today’s victory was crucial and once again, Dean was key, with the skipper popping up with the late winner. As well as the goal, the 29-year-old was solid in defence alongside Marc Roberts, with the pair standing up well to the direct approach from the hosts.

Unsurprisingly, the Blues fans were delighted with the win and the contribution made by Dean. Here we look at some of the comments to the centre-back’s display from Twitter…

HARLEE DEAN YOU BEAUTIFUL MAN #BCFC — Tim Senna (@TimSenna) April 18, 2021

There’s something about Harlee Dean and playing like Prime Maldini on Sky Sports. Another unbelievable performance from El Capitan x #bcfc — Jack (@BluesJack_) April 18, 2021

How many MOTM is that for Dean since Bowyer has come in? #bcfc — Dan (@_0121Dan) April 18, 2021

MASSIVE. Scenes in the away end would've been mad. What a player Dean is turning out to be. Safety secureddd #bcfc — Talha Mirza (@TalhaMi55331907) April 18, 2021

HE HAS BEEN SUPERB SINCE BOWYER HAS CAME IN!

GO ON SKIP! 💙💚

FAIR PLAY HARLEE DEAN 👏👏 #BCFC #KRO pic.twitter.com/BEJyc0kG7y — Chris O'Brien (@ChrisCOB_OB) April 18, 2021

Slated him all season but Harlee Dean has really stepped up under Bowyer.. Get in! 🔵 #bcfc — Jay Troth (@jaytroth) April 18, 2021