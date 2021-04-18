Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Unbelievable’, ‘Really stepped up’ – These Birmingham City fans react to display from senior player in Rotherham win

Published

10 mins ago

on

Birmingham City took a massive step towards safety as they beat relegation rivals Rotherham thanks to a late Harlee Dean header.

Lee Bowyer’s appointment has really transformed Blues, with the former player guiding the team to four wins from his first six games in charge.

As a result, Blues have moved up to 18th in the table and they are nine points clear of the bottom three with just four games to play, although the Millers still have games in hand.

Nevertheless, today’s victory was crucial and once again, Dean was key, with the skipper popping up with the late winner. As well as the goal, the 29-year-old was solid in defence alongside Marc Roberts, with the pair standing up well to the direct approach from the hosts.

Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19

What year were the club founded?

Unsurprisingly, the Blues fans were delighted with the win and the contribution made by Dean. Here we look at some of the comments to the centre-back’s display from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Unbelievable’, ‘Really stepped up’ – These Birmingham City fans react to display from senior player in Rotherham win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: