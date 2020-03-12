‘Unbelievable’, ‘No shame’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react to key figure’s latest move

It’s been a chaotic week at The Valley.

Charlton Athletic’s executive chairman Matt Southall has today visited the first-team training ground, after what’s been a week of accusations, false promises and rumoured resignations.

Southall started the week by addressing certain ‘rumours’ about him that were due to leek, before going on a back-and-forth rant with majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer, who’d apparently resigned, before Nimer himself announced that he hadn’t resigned.

Then Southall lot a lot of fans and a lot of respect when he suspended Chris Parkes, a life-long Addick and a reputable member of the board, before he resumed his role as Club Secretary the next day.

Today though, Southall headed down to Charlton’s training ground. It’s presumably the first time that Southall and the playing staff have had contact since the events of this week, and Charlton fans on Twitter can only imagine what’s going on.

Here’s what they had to say:

Hopefully Lyle sticks one on him 🥊 — Cabbie8 (@cabbie8) March 12, 2020

Hope Lyle toe punts his shin — W (@VintageMendonca) March 12, 2020

Genuinely unbelievable — Jamie (@WhyTwoJamie) March 12, 2020

Pratley two-footed tackle incoming 🙏 — Colin Peppiatt (@ColinPep1) March 12, 2020

Wow he really has no shame — Danny (@dannyowen54) March 12, 2020

Hopefully to collect his belongings and say goodbye — Christopher risby (@Risohill) March 12, 2020

The front on the bloke. — Tom Nash (@farlofan) March 12, 2020