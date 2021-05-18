Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Unbelievable’ – Many Barnsley fans react to 25-year-old’s display in Swansea loss

7 mins ago

A number of Barnsley supporters have been hailing the impact that Carlton Morris made in the second half of their first-leg defeat at home to Swansea City on Monday night.

The Tykes left themselves with work to do in the second leg after going down 1-0 thanks to an excellent individual goal from Swansea’s Andre Ayew in the first half. Barnsley were not able to perform to their best in the first 45 minutes, but they were much improved after the break and carried a real threat at times and were perhaps unlucky not to have levelled up the tie.

One of the major reasons for their second-half improvement was the introduction of Morris, with the forward making almost an immediate impact with his physical presence. He managed to be a constant threat to Swansea’s defence and allowed the Tykes to pose more of a threat and they were only denied by what was an excellent defensive performance by Steve Cooper’s side.

Morris saw one of his efforts palmed away by Freddie Woodman straight to Callum Brittain, but he saw his rebound effort from close range turned away by the Swansea keeper. The 25-year-old then saw his inventive flick come back off the crossbar as Barnsley came inches from finding an equaliser. It was a performance from the forward that showed this tie is far from over.

Many Barnsley fans were quick to hail him for the impact he made from the bench and some were insisting that they wanted to see him starting in the second leg now at Swansea.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


