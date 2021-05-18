‘Unbelievable’ – Many Barnsley fans react to 25-year-old’s display in Swansea loss

A number of Barnsley supporters have been hailing the impact that Carlton Morris made in the second half of their first-leg defeat at home to Swansea City on Monday night.

The Tykes left themselves with work to do in the second leg after going down 1-0 thanks to an excellent individual goal from Swansea’s Andre Ayew in the first half. Barnsley were not able to perform to their best in the first 45 minutes, but they were much improved after the break and carried a real threat at times and were perhaps unlucky not to have levelled up the tie.

One of the major reasons for their second-half improvement was the introduction of Morris, with the forward making almost an immediate impact with his physical presence. He managed to be a constant threat to Swansea’s defence and allowed the Tykes to pose more of a threat and they were only denied by what was an excellent defensive performance by Steve Cooper’s side.

What club do these 21 former Barnsley players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Kenny Dougall? Fleetwood Blackpool Port Vale Scunthorpe?

Morris saw one of his efforts palmed away by Freddie Woodman straight to Callum Brittain, but he saw his rebound effort from close range turned away by the Swansea keeper. The 25-year-old then saw his inventive flick come back off the crossbar as Barnsley came inches from finding an equaliser. It was a performance from the forward that showed this tie is far from over.

Many Barnsley fans were quick to hail him for the impact he made from the bench and some were insisting that they wanted to see him starting in the second leg now at Swansea.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Man of the match for me, drove us forward 2nd half and got us up the pitch. Unluckyvwith that flick near the end. All to play for on Saturday — Andy Wilson (@springvalered) May 17, 2021

You changed game when you came on, threat every time you got on ball — Anthony Atkinson (@acko85) May 17, 2021

Unbelievable again from the bench, gave all you had AGAIN. Lets have it Saturday🔴⚪You reeedddsss — David Hancock (@DavidHa99279082) May 17, 2021

Best player on pitch — Macca (@Macgriersonbfc) May 17, 2021

You made a big difference when you came on. Very unlucky with that flick! Roll on Saturday evening! — Paul Cordingley (@cordingley_p) May 17, 2021

Pick up from where you left off lad 👏 Game changer. — Christ Ian (@Christ11Ian) May 17, 2021

You were fantastic when you came on, made such a difference 💪👏 — Rachel (@RMM1907) May 17, 2021