Nottingham Forest

‘Unbelievable’, ‘Madness’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans fume at latest player announcement

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Albert Adomah has had his contract terminated, allowing him to leave the City Ground on a free.

Adomah was signed by Forest in Sabri Lamouchi’s first summer at the club, but he managed only 24 appearances in the Championship, which brought two goals and one assist.

He spent time with Cardiff City on loan last season, but returned to Forest during the EFL’s postponement earlier in 2020.

However, he’s not part of the first-team picture any longer and an announcement from the club has confirmed he’s moving on.

It’s widely expected that he will link up with Queens Park Rangers now, who, incidentally, have already beaten Forest in the Championship this season.

The 32-year-old’s departure isn’t sitting well with some fans at the City Ground, with many fans unhappy about how a seasoned Championship winger has been frozen out under Lamouchi.

We dive into some of that reaction here…


Article title: ‘Unbelievable’, ‘Madness’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans fume at latest player announcement

