‘Unbelievable’, ‘Madness’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans fume at latest player announcement

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Albert Adomah has had his contract terminated, allowing him to leave the City Ground on a free.

Adomah was signed by Forest in Sabri Lamouchi’s first summer at the club, but he managed only 24 appearances in the Championship, which brought two goals and one assist.

He spent time with Cardiff City on loan last season, but returned to Forest during the EFL’s postponement earlier in 2020.

However, he’s not part of the first-team picture any longer and an announcement from the club has confirmed he’s moving on.

It’s widely expected that he will link up with Queens Park Rangers now, who, incidentally, have already beaten Forest in the Championship this season.

The 32-year-old’s departure isn’t sitting well with some fans at the City Ground, with many fans unhappy about how a seasoned Championship winger has been frozen out under Lamouchi.

We dive into some of that reaction here…

Nice job Forest, basically ruined the end of his career 👏 — Josh kind 🌹 (@Joshkind_NFFC) October 2, 2020

Good luck uncle, terrible decision from the club — Ewan (@ewan1865) October 2, 2020

Madness that a player deemed not good enough to play for us, is wanted by 2 championships clubs ( who have both beat us this season) Seems like Sabri can’t get the best out of what he’s got. Shame, always offered something when coming off the bench. #nffc — Jay Wiley (@Jay_Wiley_) October 2, 2020

well done forest, froze a quality player out of the 1st team squad and then released him — b i l l (@b1llynffc) October 2, 2020

Unbelievable churn at the club. How on earth will we get anywhere without a settled side? Who's the longest serving player currently? Samba Sow? I'm joking, but who has played for more than two seasons in a row in the 1st team squad? — Jed Williamson (@TheGreatLummox) October 2, 2020

To be fair lads, in a few of his games for us it looked like his legs had gone totally, would have kept him around though. — James Rooke (@Jrooke9579) October 2, 2020

Another player who got treated badly by the club. Who in their right mind thought Diakhaby was a better player wants shooting — Mr.T. (@GrandadDave1) October 2, 2020