Highlights Patrick Bamford's wonder goal against Peterborough could be a turning point for him, boosting his confidence and helping him regain his scoring touch.

Bamford has struggled with injuries and inconsistency, but his recent goals show that when given the chance, he can be clinical in front of goal.

With regular minutes and his confidence restored, Bamford could be like a new signing for Leeds as they aim to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Ex-Leeds United winger Lee Sharpe has backed Patrick Bamford to find his scoring touch after his wonder strike away at Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

The Whites were leading the League One side 1-0 after 47 minutes when Bamford controlled a long-ball from Ethan Ampadu before hitting it on the volley, beating Fynn Talley in the Peterborough goal and sending the Leeds fans behind the goal into raptures.

It was an incredible strike and should help Bamford to regain some confidence after a disappointing season so far by his standards. Leeds went onto win the tie 3-0, and will host Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Lee Sharpe: Wonder goal can be turning point

Former Leeds winger Lee Sharpe has sympathy for Bamford following his injury struggles in recent seasons and hopes that his goal against Peterborough will give him some confidence, a much-needed attribute for any successful striker.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "What an unbelievable goal - absolutely phenomenal.

“That I’m sure will fill his cup to the brim with confidence and like any striker, they rely a lot on confidence. I think he is a great player for Leeds, and hopefully he can get back on a scoring run.

“He’s had a few injuries, been in and out of the team, and now hopefully he can start scoring goals again because he leads the line, he works his socks off, he does so much more other than scoring goals for Leeds, and if he can knock a few goals in as well then he’ll be a real addition.”

Patrick Bamford in 2023/24

It's been a season of frustration for Bamford so far this campaign, but the turn of the year has provided the striker with some optimism for the future.

Despite not scoring for the club during the first-half of the 2023/24 season, the England international has now scored two goals in two games in 2024.

He opened his account for the season on New Year's Day in the club's 3-0 win over Birmingham City, before doubling his tally in spectacular fashion on the weekend. The striker will have certainty given manager Daniel Farke a selection headache ahead of their next league fixture against Cardiff City.

Patrick Bamford's Leeds United career in numbers - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2018/19 25 10 2 2019/20 47 16 4 2020/21 38 17 8 2021/22 10 2 3 2022/23 31 6 4 2023/24 18 2 1 TOTAL 169 53 22

Bamford has started two games for the club this year and scored in both. That's clear evidence that he can score goals when given the chance and he will certainly be pushing for a starting berth during the second half of the season.

He showed during Leeds' 2020/21 Premier League campaign that when given a run of games and with momentum behind him, he can be clinical in front of goal.

The 30-year-old is a confidence player and with two goals in his last two games, he'll have that back. With regular minutes in the second half of the season, Bamford could be like a new signing for the Whites as they look to win promotion to the Premier League.