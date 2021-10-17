‘Unbelievable lack of ownership’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans are saying the same thing about this club figure

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-1 defeat away at Lincoln City as they also took aim at their manager, Nigel Adkins.

The Addicks fell behind just shy of the hour mark thanks to a Jayden Stockley own goal, before they then equalised through Sam Lavelle’s poke home in front of the travelling fans.

However a late winner from Regan Poole for Lincoln condemned the Addicks to yet another defeat this season, thus piling the pressure onto the shoulders of Adkins once again at the Valley.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Charlton faithful to react to their manager’s post match comments, with many taking to social media to air their views on what he had to say in the wake of the defeat.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Adkins spoke out.

Unbelievable lack of ownership to the problem — darrennew1975 (@dneventslogist1) October 16, 2021

Minto let's him off far to easily sadly, the look on fortunes and curbs face during that interview speaks volumes at Adkins weak words… — paul (@paulthecab) October 16, 2021

I love a positive mental attitude &Nigel has an abundance of if (which is a GREAT attribute). But there’s got to be a realisation when you hit the iceberg and water comes pouring into the engine room. Sometimes it’s decisive, aggressive action that saves lives, not hope alone. — Damian Walters (@DamianJWalters) October 16, 2021

Takes no responsibility, hides behind the Adkins EXCUSES 🙃🔫 — Samuel Day (@_SamuelDay) October 16, 2021

The man has had a whole pre-season, signed many players and after 12 games they're still playing like they haven't got a fricking clue, it's awful to watch #cafc — Sir Darcy Sarto (@Darcy_Sarto_) October 16, 2021

Resign or get sacked not interested otherwise 😴🤮 — MDW (@mdw3594) October 16, 2021

Why doesn't he tell us what he and his team did to win the game rather than all the bounces and that went against us? It's the story of the season. One or two efforts on target every game and he's full of excuses why we lost again. It's nowhere near good enough Nigel – bye-bye. — David Thomson (@davepeeps) October 16, 2021

Want him gone. He has no idea — Marc (@Marc_CAFC) October 16, 2021

I'm only interested if it's an apology and a resignation — Sam Xavier Crawford (@samcrawford19) October 16, 2021