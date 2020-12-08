Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘Unbelievable’, ‘Here we go again’ – Plenty of Norwich City fans react to injury news

Published

10 hours ago

on

Norwich City fans have been left reeling today by the news that the club have been dealt yet another injury blow, with the news coming through today that both Ben Gibson and Przemyslaw Placheta will be sidelined for the best part of two weeks. 

Both players were summer arrivals at Carrow Road and had been in fine form up to now, with the duo having played key roles in getting their new side up into first place of the Championship standings at the time of writing.

However, it now appears that the two recruits will now be heading for the treatment table, with Daniel Farke confirming the news during his press conference earlier today – only adding to the injury woes that Norwich have been experiencing of late, with the likes of Kieran Dowell, Tim Krul and Todd Cantwell among others, all currently sidelined.

Unsurprisingly, this caused quite a stir amongst the club’s fanbase, with many taking to social media to vent their frustrations about this double injury blow on Twitter:


