Preston North End

‘Unbelievable’, ‘Fingers crossed that this works’ – These Preston North End fans react as line-up emerges for Coventry clash

Published

6 mins ago

on

Preston North End are looking to snap a streak of seven league matches without a victory when they face Coventry City at Deepdale this evening.

The Lilywhites, taking Carabao Cup results against League One teams out of the equation, haven’t won since the end of August when they succeeded 3-1 over Swansea City.

Since then there has been six draws and a defeat which has seen surging teams overtake them in the table such as Nottingham Forest whilst they get left behind.

Head coach Frankie McAvoy knows that he has to find the formula to turn one point into three and he was bitterly disappointed with how his side played against Derby County on Saturday, so changes were expected for tonight – not just in players but perhaps in system.

However the Scot made it clear that he would be matching the Sky Blues up with a 5-3-2 once again and he’s stuck to his word, and has made two changes to Saturday’s line-up.

Ben Whiteman and Scott Sinclair, who both impressed from the bench at the weekend, have come in for Ryan Ledson and Tom Barkhuizen – and this is how PNE supporters are reacting to the selection.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

Article title: 'Unbelievable', 'Fingers crossed that this works' – These Preston North End fans react as line-up emerges for Coventry clash

