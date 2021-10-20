‘Unbelievable’, ‘Fingers crossed that this works’ – These Preston North End fans react as line-up emerges for Coventry clash

Preston North End are looking to snap a streak of seven league matches without a victory when they face Coventry City at Deepdale this evening.

The Lilywhites, taking Carabao Cup results against League One teams out of the equation, haven’t won since the end of August when they succeeded 3-1 over Swansea City.

Since then there has been six draws and a defeat which has seen surging teams overtake them in the table such as Nottingham Forest whilst they get left behind.

Quiz: Did these 25 Preston North End transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 David Nugent was signed for Preston from Northampton Town – True or false? True False

Head coach Frankie McAvoy knows that he has to find the formula to turn one point into three and he was bitterly disappointed with how his side played against Derby County on Saturday, so changes were expected for tonight – not just in players but perhaps in system.

However the Scot made it clear that he would be matching the Sky Blues up with a 5-3-2 once again and he’s stuck to his word, and has made two changes to Saturday’s line-up.

Ben Whiteman and Scott Sinclair, who both impressed from the bench at the weekend, have come in for Ryan Ledson and Tom Barkhuizen – and this is how PNE supporters are reacting to the selection.

5 at the back🤢

But im happy that Whiteman and Sinclair are both starting #pnefc https://t.co/mRtqZBDcSz — /- (@PR4PNE) October 20, 2021

Another full match worth of defending — Kyle Fleming (@kylefleminggg) October 20, 2021

Alot of energy in midfield 🙃👀 — McAiney Ⓜ️ (@mcainey88) October 20, 2021

Riis x Sinclair 😍 — Ross (@_rosschapman) October 20, 2021

If it’s 5 at the back we are done — Kingjed (@Dairyboy_Jed) October 20, 2021

Two positive changes, fingers crossed that this works. Had no option but to play SS and BW really. Would personally liked to have seen Murphy start as well. — Graeme (@GLPNE73) October 20, 2021

Big night for Frankie. 5-3-2 again. Hope it works but he's nowhere to hide if it doesn't. Very big call. — kevin hodgson (@kevhpne) October 20, 2021

5 at the back again? Unbelievable — Tom 🇹🇻 🇰🇮 🇸🇨 🇬🇲 🇧🇿 (@eternaljimmies) October 20, 2021

He’s never gonna bin the 5-3-2 & he’s never gonna start Murphy. — Chris Carter (@ChrisCarter90) October 20, 2021