Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has claimed he has "unbelievable confidence" in how hard people are working behind the scenes despite their slow start to the summer transfer window in terms of incomings.

The Whites are preparing for life in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League but are yet to make a single signing.

Leicester City and Southampton, the teams that have come down alongside Leeds, have shown their intent with some eye-catching summer transfer business but so far the Yorkshire club have only dealt in departures.

Tyler Roberts was sold to Birmingham City for a six-figure fee while Brendan Aaronson has been loaned out to Union Berlin and Robin Koch has been sent to Eintracht Frankfurt for the 2023/24 campaign.

Daniel Farke addresses lack of transfer activity at Leeds United

Farke, who has been appointed as Sam Allardyce's permanent replacement, has a fantastic record in the Championship but his success at Norwich City was built on strong squads and busy transfer windows.

There is understandable concern among Leeds fans about the lack of activity so far this summer but, speaking to Leeds Live after the 2-0 defeat in their pre-season opener against Man United yesterday, the new manager backed the club to navigate what is a difficult situation.

"I have unbelievable confidence of how hard our people, our key people behind the scenes work," he said. "So they also are not responsible for the situation, they have to respect also all the contracts, how they are and we're working from this point, so there's no complaining about the situation or accusing. Not at all, we just accept the situation.

"My confidence is we have so many good people in this club and so many people who work unbelievably hard for club. Everyone knows that we are in a bit of a tricky situation as a club. But I totally trust our supporters because my feeling is, because I follow this club for many years, when it really counts and the times are really difficult then we stand together as one unity and this feeling I have today only just after a few days.

"I know till the end of August they are tricky times but we need our supporters, especially during this time, even more they need to carry us a little bit and our responsibility is to work unbelievably hard to fulfil our expectations and also our and their ambitions. We're trying to do this."

Daniel Farke issues challenge to Leeds United squad

The Whites boss also issued a challenge to the players on the fringes of his squad, suggesting that everyone will get a chance to impress him in pre-season.

He told Leeds Live: "Well, at the moment I think it's important to give everyone a chance to present themselves because it's pre-season, it's a fresh start and everyone has chance but we just can bring them close to the door, they have to make the step through themselves so everyone has the same chances to impress. It's difficult to say how the squad will look like when the end of August comes and for that we don't send any player away or write them off anyhow, so everyone has a chance to impress and for that pre-season is there."