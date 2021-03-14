‘Unbelievable’ – Cauley Woodrow issues verdict on Barnsley’s 3-2 win over AFC Bournemouth

Barnsley’s impressive run of form in the Championship continued on Saturday afternoon, as they ran out 3-2 winners over AFC Bournemouth.

It was the away side that took the lead at the Vitality Stadium though, as Michal Helik opened the scoring after 16 minutes. But that lead didn’t last long as Arnaut Danjuma scored his ninth goal of the season just six minutes later.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side then went in front shortly before the half-time whistle, as Dominic Solanke fired home clinically after a strong run from Danjuma.

But Barnsley have shown real resilience in recent weeks, and fought their way back into the game from then on, and got their rewards.

The Tykes equalised through Dominik Frieser on the hour mark, before Carlton Morris headed home from Alex Mowatt’s free-kick to spark jubilant scenes from the Barnsley players.

The Tykes remain sixth in the Championship table, but are now five points clear of seventh-placed Bournemouth in the second-tier standings.

More importantly, the win extended their unbeaten run to nine matches in the Championship, and the Oakwell faithful will be hoping to see their side build on this impressive showing moving forwards.

Cauley Woodrow played the full 90 minutes in the match, and took to Twitter following the win, and labelled his team as ‘unbelievable’.

This team is unbelievable!! That is what we are all about second half!! ➕3️⃣ We go again!! @BarnsleyFC 🔴❤️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/PwvEWqMQFM — Cauley Woodrow (@CauleyWoodrow) March 13, 2021

Woodrow has scored 12 goals in 38 appearances for Barnsley this term, and will be keen to play a further part in their bid for promotion this term.

The Tykes are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on relegation-threatened Wycombe Wanderers, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

Do these celebrities support Barnsley or not?

1 of 16 Jake Humphries supports Barnsley – True or false? True False

The Verdict:

What a crucial win this could prove to be for Barnsley.

Not many would have even predicted that they’d be challenging for a top-half finish this term, but they’ve gone one step further and are certainly in the hunt for a top-six finish under the management of Valérien Ismaël.

There isn’t much stopping the Tykes at the moment, and they’ll fancy their chances of picking up three points from any team that they come up against at this moment in time.

Woodrow has an important role to play, and he’ll be confident that he can find some consistency in front of goal from now until the end of this year’s campaign.