‘Unbelievable business’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react as club reveal ‘statement’ signing

3 mins ago

Bolton Wanderers have swooped to reunite with Declan John after a successful loan spell with the Trotters last season. 

John, 25, has just seen his contract expire with Swansea City, and the Championship club let him move on for free this summer.

And, Bolton have wasted little time in swooping to secure his service on a permanent basis, confirming he’s signed a three-year deal with the club ahead of their return to League One.

Ian Evatt got a fine tune out of John last year in League Two, with the Welshman scoring twice and registering one assist from 21 appearances at left-back, contributing to Bolton winning automatic promotion and beginning their climb back through the EFL.

Naturally, there are a sea of Bolton fans delighted to be welcoming John back to the club on a permanent basis, particularly with a three-year deal securing the full-back’s peak years.

We dive into the heart of that reaction here:


