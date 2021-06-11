‘Unbelievable business’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react as club reveal ‘statement’ signing

Bolton Wanderers have swooped to reunite with Declan John after a successful loan spell with the Trotters last season.

John, 25, has just seen his contract expire with Swansea City, and the Championship club let him move on for free this summer.

And, Bolton have wasted little time in swooping to secure his service on a permanent basis, confirming he’s signed a three-year deal with the club ahead of their return to League One.

Ian Evatt got a fine tune out of John last year in League Two, with the Welshman scoring twice and registering one assist from 21 appearances at left-back, contributing to Bolton winning automatic promotion and beginning their climb back through the EFL.

Naturally, there are a sea of Bolton fans delighted to be welcoming John back to the club on a permanent basis, particularly with a three-year deal securing the full-back’s peak years.

We dive into the heart of that reaction here:

Get in there, best LB in L1 next year easy! So much pace, quality on the ball and experience. Our training ground may aswell be used for future Welsh National team meet ups 🤣🤣 #WelcomeBackDJ — James Thomas (@JamesBelly) June 11, 2021

HE’S BACK! THREE YEAR DEAL! WELCOME HOME DECLAN 💙 — Bolton Wanderers Fans (@BwfcFans) June 11, 2021

It gets better & better ❤

This signing should convince those who have not renewed to get their tickets.

Bolton Wanderers means business.

Watch out League 1.

This is a new Team

New players

New manager — ابن آدم‎(Adam) (@Fankar91) June 11, 2021

What a way to start the weekend 😁😁 Welcome back DJ and I can’t wait to get back in that ground! — Paul Davies (@PD_1972) June 11, 2021

A good manager always lands his targets. ✊ — Allthingsbwfc (@Allthingsbwfc1) June 11, 2021

Best signing of season… 3 years, unbelievable business yet again by the board and Evatt. — Joey Haslam (@joeyhaslam82) June 11, 2021

Damn we are making a massive statement with these signings. — Yeff (@CocoLeFleur) June 11, 2021