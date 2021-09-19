‘Unbelievable business’, ‘First name on the team sheet’ – This Swansea City man comes in for huge praise after role in Luton draw

Swansea City picked up a point at Luton Town after coming back from three goals down in a dramatic afternoon at Kenilworth Road.

A disastrous start saw Russell Martin’s men go in 3-0 down at the break, but Jamie Paterson’s effort in the second half gave the Welsh side a glimmer of hope.

It would take until the 86th minute for the Swans to get the second, which came thanks to a brilliant Olivier Ntcham effort, with Joel Piroe rescuing a point in stoppage time.

Ntcham’s goal was the talking point for many fans after, with the support delighted with the contribution the former Celtic man has made since arriving on a free transfer.

The Frenchman is still building up his fitness, which is why he was on the bench, but he showed how important he can be for the team with the influence he had after the break.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Even if this season proves to be a disaster, Ntcham on a free is some truly unbelievable business. What a strike. What a player #swans 🦢 pic.twitter.com/LVQXkN4Vdk — øli 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 (@scfcoli) September 18, 2021

Absolutely sensational from O.Ntcham, such a positive player in possession. 1st name on the team sheet for me. #Swans #SCFC — Ieuan Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ieuan_Swan) September 18, 2021

We have to play 2 up and Ntcham every opportunity #SwanseaCity #swans — Paul Anthony Maunder (@paul_maunder) September 18, 2021

Definitely believe Ntcham is a £15m player for someone. Some player. Always has time on the ball. If his fitness is right he could be a star in this division. #swans — swansinfov2 (@swansinfov2) September 19, 2021

Louder for the people at the back 🔊🔊@OlivierNtcham ❤ https://t.co/aV1xVgWwVz — Aminah Sayder Bhengu (@aminah_bhengu) September 18, 2021

Maybe Mr Martin should start him then 🥴 https://t.co/kn1cDverOo — Josh Phillips (@1JoshPhillips) September 18, 2021