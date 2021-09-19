Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Unbelievable business’, ‘First name on the team sheet’ – This Swansea City man comes in for huge praise after role in Luton draw

Published

5 mins ago

on

Swansea City picked up a point at Luton Town after coming back from three goals down in a dramatic afternoon at Kenilworth Road.

A disastrous start saw Russell Martin’s men go in 3-0 down at the break, but Jamie Paterson’s effort in the second half gave the Welsh side a glimmer of hope.

It would take until the 86th minute for the Swans to get the second, which came thanks to a brilliant Olivier Ntcham effort, with Joel Piroe rescuing a point in stoppage time.

Ntcham’s goal was the talking point for many fans after, with the support delighted with the contribution the former Celtic man has made since arriving on a free transfer.

21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21

What year were the club founded?

The Frenchman is still building up his fitness, which is why he was on the bench, but he showed how important he can be for the team with the influence he had after the break.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Unbelievable business’, ‘First name on the team sheet’ – This Swansea City man comes in for huge praise after role in Luton draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: