Birmingham City

‘Unbelievable’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans are delighted with recent player agreement

Published

5 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have recently announced that they have completed the permanent signing of Scott Hogan on a four-year deal from Aston Villa. 

Hogan spent the second-half of the 2019/20 league campaign on loan with Birmingham City, and caught the eye with a number of impressive performances.

In total, the forward scored seven goals in 18 appearances for the Blues, as they struggled for a positive run of form in the Championship, finishing 20th in the second-tier standings.

But Birmingham have been keen to strike a deal with Aston Villa in the summer, even with Aitor Karanka being appointed as the club’s new manager, succeeding Pep Clotet.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Hogan signing permanently for the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


