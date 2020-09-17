‘Unbelievable’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans are delighted with recent player agreement

Birmingham City have recently announced that they have completed the permanent signing of Scott Hogan on a four-year deal from Aston Villa.

Hogan spent the second-half of the 2019/20 league campaign on loan with Birmingham City, and caught the eye with a number of impressive performances.

In total, the forward scored seven goals in 18 appearances for the Blues, as they struggled for a positive run of form in the Championship, finishing 20th in the second-tier standings.

But Birmingham have been keen to strike a deal with Aston Villa in the summer, even with Aitor Karanka being appointed as the club’s new manager, succeeding Pep Clotet.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Hogan signing permanently for the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Brilliant… does this mean we play 4-4-2 now to use our two excellent strikers? 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️👍 — Bluenose 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@beaublue07) September 16, 2020

I’m quite happy with this, he can score goals #KRO — Russ (@blueruss1875) September 16, 2020

Don’t you know pump it up the blues are going up — KW (@Kieranbcfc2) September 16, 2020

Well happy with this one. Steadily building a pretty solid squad of players 👍🏻 — Phil Palmer (@PippoPalmer) September 16, 2020

Really happy with this news….we know he can score goals takes the pressure of jukey …..am really excited about the season now ….KRO — bcfcStewart (@BcfcStewart) September 16, 2020

Unbelievable this squad is going to be naughty — Malcolm Hayden (@justbeinghayden) September 16, 2020

Royal blue is his colour now!! @ScottHogan_9 welcome back KRO🔵⚪ — huge____jack (@JackScarrott1) September 16, 2020

Damnnn intentions right their!! ❤️ class signing!! #kro — Garry Palmer (@GarryPalmer16) September 16, 2020

Get in!!!! Welcome back Scottie boy KRO — Steve rice (@Ricemanblue) September 16, 2020

Anyone else hear premier league inbound — Damion (@Damion63066376) September 16, 2020

Welcome back Scott and best of luck! — StAndrewsBlue (@StAndrews68) September 16, 2020