‘Unbelievable’, ‘Absolutely embarrassing’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent events

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to seeing their side lose 3-1 at home to Lincoln City last night in Sky Bet League One.

The Black Cats were ultimately undone by one of their former heroes, with Chris Maguire returning to the Stadium of Light to score a hattrick for the Imps.

In the end that proved decisive, with the Black Cats being unable to recover as they fell defeat for the first time in four games in the league – a result which leaves them still in second place of the standings at the time of writing.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sunderland faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance as a whole.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Very bad night of football, lacked anything positive from the start. Fair play Chris Maguire we know what he’s capable of and he’s shown his quality tonight. Disappointing but a reality check for some of them. — Bradley Fearnley (@braddfearnleyy) January 11, 2022

Maybe some weren’t too fussed about Maguire going but let’s be honest how many real leaders do we have in our dressing room this season to call upon when the chips are down. Maybe wouldn’t have started a lot of games but would I have him in my team over lyden Gooch absolutely — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) January 11, 2022

People who were being cocky and expecting us to win because we are higher than them in the league. 🤡 — Paul🔴⚪ (@PAJUK19) January 11, 2022

Embarrassing. Nothing more. Nothing less. Absolutely embarrassing. Can't expect to be promoted in any which way when things like this continue to happen every now and again. — Steven 🔴⚪ (@MiserableMackem) January 11, 2022

Some of the over reaction is unbelievable. It’s a bad night from the players, but they are good enough and have been outstanding for most part of the season. We don’t miss Maguire and we were right to move him on. — Gunner (@GunnerSAFC1973) January 11, 2022

Pahahahhaa glad I was at work — Jack Gilmore 🔴⚪️ (@15jgilmore) January 11, 2022

That was the worst performance I’ve seen in 4 years. And that’s saying a lot. — En🧢 (@endarosst) January 11, 2022