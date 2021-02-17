‘Unbearable’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 28-year-old’s performance vs Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday were back to losing ways on Tuesday night, falling to a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City in Staffordshire.

The Owls came into this one on the back of three wins from their last four games, full of confidence after picking up a vital 2-0 win over Wycombe last time out.

But Wednesday were unable to apply that quality in the final third, as a former hero came back to haunt them in the dying embers of the contest.

It was Steven Fletcher who bundled the ball home from close-range to give Stoke the lead on 83 minutes, as they managed to hold on for the remaining 10 minutes.

Wednesday were poor in the final third, though, and Adam Reach produced one of his poorer performances of the season.

The midfielder started in his usual left wing-back position, but found it tough to create chances and get the rub of the green.

Here, we take a look at Wednesday fans’ reactions to his performance in midweek…

I'm not a huge Reach fan, but he can play well. I'd have been actively trying to sell him when he was scoring those screamers a few seasons back, but now his contract is running down that time has gone. I could see him doing well at a mid to upper Championship club. — FPL MattSWFC (@MattrpSwfc) February 17, 2021

Every game now is critical and losing because we’ve been outclassed or competed but a moment of brilliance has beat us is 1 thing, but to slump to yet another defeat, and 3 lose vital points because of half arsed underperforming players like bannan and reach is unbearable #swfc — chris mason (@chrisma5on) February 16, 2021

We keep raving about all this creativity and brilliance we supposedly have in Bannan and Reach but we rarely see often now when we really need it #SWFC — StevieBrownOwls🦉 (@SWFCSteveBrown) February 16, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday problem with Adam Reach is being confident enough to get Adam further up field He is a great player when he is opponents half. His problem today soon as young lad had gone off he he had more defensive problems than attacking opportunities #swfc https://t.co/lDivHfPgIF — Jim Hope 1867 (@SheffieldGrad) February 16, 2021

He’ll still show more fight and bottle than Reach and more quality than the lot of em. It’s about staying up at all costs. If he’s available, he’s gotta play — Josh (@waffs_swfc) February 16, 2021

We’re a joke on and off the pitch so this is an absolute no brainier for the lad. He’ll still show more fight in the remaining games than Adam Reach. https://t.co/jaAruL6iP7 — Josh (@waffs_swfc) February 16, 2021

Terrible from #SWFC! Reach shocking and terrible changes. Must win at the weekend. — Oliver (@OLLIE_BROWN_) February 16, 2021

Well that was truly shocking from @swfc , failed to turn up again. Bossed across the park. Only young Urhoghide deserves any praise. Reach must be dropped, not interested and we've had enough — John Ellison, Vaccinated Blues Guitarist, 💙 (@johnellison) February 16, 2021

Adam reach looks like one of those fifa players who has to look at the buttons before they do something, effort just to control it or run, no idea how hes still in this team tbh done nothing for months now. Obv fletcher scores…. — ⚡The Gremlin⚡ (@FifaGremlin) February 16, 2021