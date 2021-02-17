Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Unbearable’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 28-year-old’s performance vs Stoke

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday were back to losing ways on Tuesday night, falling to a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City in Staffordshire.

The Owls came into this one on the back of three wins from their last four games, full of confidence after picking up a vital 2-0 win over Wycombe last time out.

But Wednesday were unable to apply that quality in the final third, as a former hero came back to haunt them in the dying embers of the contest.

It was Steven Fletcher who bundled the ball home from close-range to give Stoke the lead on 83 minutes, as they managed to hold on for the remaining 10 minutes.

Wednesday were poor in the final third, though, and Adam Reach produced one of his poorer performances of the season.

The midfielder started in his usual left wing-back position, but found it tough to create chances and get the rub of the green.

Here, we take a look at Wednesday fans’ reactions to his performance in midweek…


