Unai Emery has confirmed Aston Villa’s intentions to hold onto Cameron Archer this season.

The striker spent the second half of last season out on loan with Middlesbrough, where his performances earned him a lot of plaudits.

The 22-year-old bagged 11 goals and six assists during his time at the Riverside, helping the team to a fourth place finish.

Boro have expressed an interest in bringing Archer back to the club for this season following his successful loan spell in Michael Carrick’s side.

Carrick is hoping to reinforce his attacking options for the upcoming Championship term as the club looks to battle for promotion to the Premier League.

What has Unai Emery said about Aston Villa’s plans for Cameron Archer?

Emery has opened up on Aston Villa’s transfer plans for this summer, with the team preparing for a return to European competition this season.

The Spaniard confirmed that Archer and Jhon Duran will remain at the club despite interest from elsewhere, with Villa hoping both can play a role in the squad over the course of the upcoming campaign.

"We are not speaking about the possibility of him going on loan," said Emery, via The Northern Echo.

"He's a player we will need because he is our second striker with Cameron Archer and we have to use both as well and we have to give them chances to help us, but it’s not a possibility for Jhon Duran to go on loan, it’s to stay here."

Plans regarding Archer may change if another forward is signed to Emery’s side, but he is set to remain at Villa Park for the time being.

Middlesbrough are understood to still be in the market for at least one more forward before the transfer deadline.

Stoke City also had an interest in Archer, but the Potters will also have to look for targets elsewhere.

How has Middlesbrough’s transfer window gone so far?

Middlesbrough have had a busy summer improving Carrick’s options, with further business still likely.

Seny Dieng has arrived from QPR in a £2 million, replacing the departed Zach Steffen as first-choice goalkeeper.

Boro have also signed the likes of Alex Gilbert, Morgan Rogers, Rav van den Berg, Sam Silvera, Jamie Jones and Tom Glover in preparation for the new Championship season.

Carrick’s side will get their campaign underway with a clash against Millwall on 5 August.

How big of a blow is Boro’s inability to retain Cameron Archer?

Archer formed a phenomenal partnership with Chuba Akpom last summer that could have powered the team to the Premier League if they had spent all season together.

Akpom remains at the Riverside for now, but will need a similarly strong partner again if Boro are to pose a real threat in the race for the top two.

It is set to be a highly competitive Championship season, and Boro have not quite done enough in the window to convince that they will be as strong as the previous campaign.

The recruitment staff must now identify an alternative target to Archer and move quickly to secure him in order to not lose ground on their rivals at the start of the season.