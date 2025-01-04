Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has revealed the club are yet to make a final decision on the future of in-demand forward Louie Barry, who has attracted significant interest from across the Championship in recent months.

The 21-year-old has been lined up to join a Championship club this month after being recalled from a goal-laden second loan spell with League One promotion hopefuls Stockport County, which has seen him become the subject of widespread interest.

Barry, who scored 15 goals in 23 League One matches for the Hatters before returning to Villa Park, had been touted to leave the Premier League side permanently. Recent reports claimed that Barry was set to be offloaded permanently by Villa, who are said to be looking to make space in their squad and raise funds in accordance with profit and sustainability rules.

Louie Barry's career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 4 Club Division Years Appearances Goals Assists Aston Villa Premier League 2021- 1 1 0 Ipswich Town (loan) League One 2021-2022 6 0 0 Swindon Town (loan) League Two 2022 16 6 1 MK Dons (loan) League One 2022-2023 32 1 2 Salford City (loan) League Two 2023 21 2 1 Stockport County (loan) League Two, League One 2023-2024 46 25 6

The ex-Barcelona academy prospect is a wanted man this month, with reports linking each of the Championship's current top four in Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland to his signature, while Middlesbrough and Derby County have both previously been credited with an interest too.

Villa will have little issue finding him a new destination regardless of the transfer stance they take in regards to his future with the club, but they're still yet to make a final call.

As confirmed by Emery, the Second City outfit haven't made a definitive decision but will be set to before long, with the winger currently out nursing a "small injury".

The Spaniard told the press of Barry: "He is really performing very well, last year, this year.

"He did pre-season [with Villa] and we want to introduce him again with us here and to take again another decision with him. But he has potential.

"We are happy with him. If he can help us, he will do it. But in case, his progression is better to go on loan and to play more and more and get minutes and confidence, playing at a higher level than he played, of course, is the plan with him."

When asked if the forward would leave on loan rather than permanently, Emery added: "This is the next step for us in the next weeks. But he came back here with us, and he has a small injury.

"We are going to decide again with him, but his potential is exploiting and really being fantastic for him, for the club, as our player. And then we are going to decide."

Sunderland AFC would be a better option for Aston Villa's Louie Barry than Leeds United

Irrespective of the terms of his departure, Barry appears poised to be heading out of Villa once again this month and has a significant decision of his own to make, with numerous clubs so keenly interested in his services.

Leeds and Sunderland represent arguably the two most attractive destinations at this moment in time, given they're both in the race for automatic promotion and play the attacking brands of football which would best suit his game.

The Whites, of course, are extremely strong value for promotion this season and they're currently top of the league, but opportunities would prove harder to come by at Elland Road, as Daniel Farke can already call upon the likes of Manor Solomon, Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani in the wide-left position.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are not quite as blessed with options as their promotion-chasing counterparts. Indeed, that area of the pitch is a real problem position for the Black Cats, who have had to shoehorn in both Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche following long-term injury setbacks to Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson.

Their track record with identifying, nurturing and selling young talent for a premium price also means the Stadium of Light could be Barry's single best option on the table.

Sunderland's sustainable and youth-centred approach to recruitment and squad-building is well-documented, which is why they have had the Championship's youngest squad by measure of average age over each of the last three seasons, but owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and chairman Kristjaan Speakman are finally seeing the fruits of their labour with the side fourth in the division at the time of writing.

With more assurances of regular football and an impressive recent history of developing prospects, Barry should be strongly considering a mid-season switch to Wearside, which could well prove a better-serving avenue for his development than going somewhere like Leeds.