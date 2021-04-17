‘Unacceptable’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t impressed with key figure’s recent comments

Sheffield Wednesday dropped vital points in the battle to survive in the Championship, as they were forced to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Hillsborough.

The Owls took the lead through Julian Borner early on, and had the chance to double that lead shortly after, as Henri Lansbury’s handball on the line resulted in a penalty being awarded to Darren Moore’s side, with the former Aston Villa man being sent-off.

But Barry Bannan missed from the spot, and was made to pay for that as Tyreeq Bakinson equalised for Bristol City with just two minutes remaining of the tie.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after the draw with the Robins, Darren Moore’s assistant Jamie Smith admitted that his side can’t afford to ‘give up’ in the battle to survive.

“We can’t just give up, we have got to work. But we have to take chances when they are there. It was a big game today that we had to win, we didn’t and we have to move on to Tuesday.”

Sheffield Wednesday remain 23rd in the second-tier standings, but are seven points adrift of safety, as they head into their final four matches of this year’s campaign.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Smith’s recent comments, and it’s safe to say a number of them weren’t impressed with the players’ performances.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Give it a rest. Play the kids and work out if any of them are ready for next season. It’s actually embarrassing watching this club. — Tom Mansell (@tom_mansell) April 17, 2021

You also have to be realistic! Stop talking utter rubbish – you have blown it. Admit it and apologise to the fans — An Owl Tweets (@AnOwlTweets) April 17, 2021

This is surely cut and pasted. Give up?!? It’s every game. That was unacceptable. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) April 17, 2021

The only thing i wanna see is these players moving on. Get. out. of. this. club. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) April 17, 2021

I’m not getting this optimism from this management team. — Phil Dimelow (@dimelowphil) April 17, 2021

The teams around us are putting up much more of a fight — Noel Kavanagh (@NoelKavanaghn) April 17, 2021

We’ve pretty much given up most weeks so it would take a huge shift to not give up now. — Rich Woodward (@SheffWedFC1867) April 17, 2021

It's over there isn't even an option anymore #swfc — James Rimmington (@JamesRimmington) April 17, 2021

Shambolic from top to bottom. New everything needed! — Spike Nolan (@spikenolan78) April 17, 2021

Hold on, when did they start trying? — Lewnami 💛❤️ (@lewnami) April 17, 2021