Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Unacceptable’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t impressed with key figure’s recent comments

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday dropped vital points in the battle to survive in the Championship, as they were forced to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Hillsborough. 

The Owls took the lead through Julian Borner early on, and had the chance to double that lead shortly after, as Henri Lansbury’s handball on the line resulted in a penalty being awarded to Darren Moore’s side, with the former Aston Villa man being sent-off.

But Barry Bannan missed from the spot, and was made to pay for that as Tyreeq Bakinson equalised for Bristol City with just two minutes remaining of the tie.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after the draw with the Robins, Darren Moore’s assistant Jamie Smith admitted that his side can’t afford to ‘give up’ in the battle to survive.

“We can’t just give up, we have got to work. But we have to take chances when they are there. It was a big game today that we had to win, we didn’t and we have to move on to Tuesday.”

Sheffield Wednesday remain 23rd in the second-tier standings, but are seven points adrift of safety, as they head into their final four matches of this year’s campaign.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Smith’s recent comments, and it’s safe to say a number of them weren’t impressed with the players’ performances.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Unacceptable’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t impressed with key figure’s recent comments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: