Highlights Humbling loss for Sunderland exposes complacency among young players. Dodds and O'Nien call for accountability and self-reflection.

Dodds emphasizes need for respect, hard work, and focus from young players to avoid embarrassing defeats like this. Learning experience.

O'Nien stresses importance of remembering and learning from embarrassing loss - motivation to prevent repeat performance. Players must take responsibility.

Sunderland took a beating from Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the Easter weekend as they lost 5-1 at home to the Lancashire side, and Mike Dodds and Luke O'Nien have had their say on who is at fault for the result.

The interim head coach said after the game, as per the Sunderland Echo: "It's completely unacceptable and I don't say that lightly." The Black Cats conceded two Sammie Szmodics goals, taking his league-best tally for the season to 23, within seven minutes of each other, and were behind by two at half-time.

Although 16-year-old Chris Rigg managed to get a goal back in the 77th minute, the damage had already been done. A further two goals within 10 minutes of the second half starting put the game to bed, and a fifth from Andrew Moran, just a few minutes after Rigg found the back of the net, put the exclamation point on what was a dismal Sunderland performance.

O'Nien, who has captained the side for much of the season in the absence of Corry Evans, has had his say on where the culpability for the game lies, and Dodds has a similar view to him.

Mike Dodds and Luke O'Nien's view on who was to blame for 5-1 loss to Blackburn

It was a collectively shambolic effort from Sunderland on Monday, and, although Dodds said he too needs to have: "a long hard look at himself," as per the Northern Echo, he called out the younger players in the team for being complacent towards their opposition.

"It's a game we've got to use to demonstrate to this young group that one week you think you've cracked it, and 48 hours later you're completely humbled," said the interim boss. "I'm really, really angry."

He further added: "I think sometimes when young players get given opportunities - and they perform - they get a bit carried away. Sometimes I use that word to level them a little bit. What today has shown for some of our more inexperienced players is that if you don't show a level of respect you get kicked between the legs and that's what's happened to myself and the individuals in the dressing room.

"I don't think it is. I know deep down it isn't, but at the same time, when you're stood at the side of the pitch, and you've had steps in the right direction, and then you have a performance on Friday where there are foundations to build on, then you get something unrecognisable, it's a real humbling experience."

Dodds also said that he could have subbed the whole team when he made his changes after the fourth goal, and that this game needs to be used as a learning experience. His captain agrees with him.

O'Nien said after the game that the players have to remember this game for the future. "People might say it’s one to forget, I think it’s far from that," said the defender. "I think it’s one to remember, one to use and one to motivate. One to never happen again.

"There’s just initial disappointment and embarrassment because we let ourselves down, let Doddsy down. He gave us all the information we needed and to not do the non-negotiables of running harder, not looking after the ball. If you don’t do that in any game we’ve got no chance. I know he will get the brunt of it but as players, myself, we have to take responsibility."

Related £20m Sunderland financial development emerges Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is in talks with a US group over a £20m loan.

Even though sporting director Kristjaan Speakman recently said that the club are going to broaden its criteria in their search for a striker in the summer, the general theme of recruitment is still to bring in young players.

This comes with its upsides; they got to the play-off semi-final last season, and they will be able to make huge profits on the likes of Jack Clarke and Trai Hume, if they are sold. But the other side of the coin is that inexperience and all the other negative factors that come with youth that Tony Mowbray saw as the reasons why Sunderland weren't able to get past Luton Town in that semi-final, as per the Northern Echo.

The Sunderland squad's average age over the past two seasons Sunderland average age of squad Championship average age of squad 2023/24 22.4 26.2 2022/23 23.5 25.8 Data taken from Transfermarkt

They appear to still have some of these late-season issues, but now they're arising much earlier than they previously were. If this trend becomes a habit, then the club are going to have to rethink their model if they're serious about a return to the Premier League.