‘Unacceptable’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to Paul Tisdale’s post-match comments after 6-1 loss

The pressure increased on Bristol Rovers boss Paul Tisdale on Tuesday night after their hammering defeat at Accrington Stanley.

Tisdale has managed just two League One victories since replacing Ben Garner back in November – with the Pirates now only above the relegation-zone on goal-difference.

Bristol Rovers have collected just one point since beating Blackpool in early January, suffering five defeats in six.

Despite Sam Nicholson cancelling out Joe Pritchard’s early opener at the Crown Ground, some poor defending meant that Rovers found themselves 4-1 down at the break in Lancashire.

Further second-half strikes from Colby Bishop and Dion Charles meant that Stanley ran out 6-1 winners and condemned Tisdale’s team to their heaviest defeat of the League One season.

Tisdale spoke to Bristol Rovers’ social media following the game, and we’ve been looking at how fans have been reacting on Twitter to his post-match comments.

And it’s fair to say they were an angry bunch judging by some of their best replies below:

Yes tonight’s performance was completely embarrassing and unacceptable but it’s not just Paul’s fault the players have to turn up aswell. I mean the whole defence seemed like they were in Bristol tonight — alfie rendall (@RendallAlfie) February 2, 2021

He said we were going back to basics after Saturday's depressing home defeat to Rochdale. The players showed no fight or passion tonight & the defending was laughable. He's lost the dressing room. 17 games in charge & we're actually worse than when he took over. TISDALE OUT! — UTG1883 (@GasOnTour) February 2, 2021

No fight, no passion, no desire at all

If I hear basics one more time I will scream. Every player tonight has to look themselves in the mirror and ask do they deserve to wear a shirt a lot of people care deeply about — jason parkhouse (@parkhousejason) February 2, 2021

The Mem would be toxic by now. Tisdale should know how to put things right, and he just needs to get on with it, because we're going backwards. Just get the defending back on track and the results will come. Any more of this rubbish and we're going down. — Marcus (@Elmhart) February 3, 2021

Tisdale is an easy target, of course he's responsible for putting the team out, but there's a lot more to the situation with what he's inherited. There aren't many experienced players, but those that are really need to step up now because that's the only way we sort this! #UTG — Peter's Subbuteo Shop (@PeteSubbuteoShp) February 2, 2021

He literally said the same thing after the last game? how many more before you see the issue? — Jonez (@dr_jones_) February 2, 2021

Clueless — harry (@harrygashead1) February 2, 2021

Sack him!!!!! — Dan Ashcroft (@DanAshcroft16) February 2, 2021

You can say it’s unacceptable all you like, If we all don’t turn up to our place of work and do our jobs we face consequences, so should everyone involved at the club. Not even an apology either from the bloke https://t.co/M6MAyiLQxD — Jorddd (@Joorrdd180M) February 2, 2021