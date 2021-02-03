Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol Rovers

‘Unacceptable’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react to Paul Tisdale’s post-match comments after 6-1 loss

Published

6 mins ago

on

The pressure increased on Bristol Rovers boss Paul Tisdale on Tuesday night after their hammering defeat at Accrington Stanley.

Tisdale has managed just two League One victories since replacing Ben Garner back in November – with the Pirates now only above the relegation-zone on goal-difference.

Bristol Rovers have collected just one point since beating Blackpool in early January, suffering five defeats in six.

Despite Sam Nicholson cancelling out Joe Pritchard’s early opener at the Crown Ground, some poor defending meant that Rovers found themselves 4-1 down at the break in Lancashire.

Further second-half strikes from Colby Bishop and Dion Charles meant that Stanley ran out 6-1 winners and condemned Tisdale’s team to their heaviest defeat of the League One season.

Tisdale spoke to Bristol Rovers’ social media following the game, and we’ve been looking at how fans have been reacting on Twitter to his post-match comments.

And it’s fair to say they were an angry bunch judging by some of their best replies below:


