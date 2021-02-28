Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Unacceptable', 'Embarrassing' – Many Hull City fans react to key flashpoint v AFC Wimbledon

8 mins ago

Hull City’s 2021 has been slightly inconsistent, but they got back to winning ways emphatically in the capital yesterday.

The Tigers were hosted at the new Plough Lane for the first time by AFC Wimbledon, and they left with all three points thanks to a three-goal salvo without reply.

It was certainly an improvement on their last two games though – having dropped two points away at Doncaster Rovers following a late, late equaliser and being defeated by Ipswich Town in midweek.

Against a struggling Dons though they showed their ruthless streak though, scoring twice from the penalty spot through Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks and sandwiched in-between that was a goal from defender Reece Burke.

A successful day for the visitors – but Hull’s win was almost overshadowed by an incident before the third goal was dispatched by Wilks.

After winning the penalty himself, Wilks grabbed the ball and was adamant he was taking the spot kick, with his team-mate Magennis already netting from 12 yards earlier in the game.

Magennis wasn’t budging either though, and he took the ball off a furious Wilks, who even shoved team-mate Lewie Coyle who tried to intervene – and after that happened Magennis just handed the ball to Wilks which diffused the whole situation.

Wilks stepped up with the confidence of a player who had netted 17 times in all competitions, and he duly made it 18 with a calm finish.

The clash between Wilks and his team-mates though – despite an apology from the winger on social media – has divided Tigers fans, with some fuming and others praising Wilks for his passion.


