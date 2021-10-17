Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Unacceptable’, ‘Disgraceful’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Published

12 mins ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react after seeing their side give away a 2-0 lead away at Cambridge United to draw 2-2. 

Things had been going well for the Tractor Boys, with a brace from Sone Aluko having put the away side in complete control at the Abbey Stadium.

However goals from James Brophy in the 40th minute and Joe Ironside in the 88th meant that Paul Cook’s men once again returned home without maximum points as their defensive problems were exposed once more.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich Town faithful to react to the result on the road, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from their side during the 90 minutes.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Town once again blew a two goal lead to draw this season.


