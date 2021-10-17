‘Unacceptable’, ‘Disgraceful’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react after seeing their side give away a 2-0 lead away at Cambridge United to draw 2-2.

Things had been going well for the Tractor Boys, with a brace from Sone Aluko having put the away side in complete control at the Abbey Stadium.

However goals from James Brophy in the 40th minute and Joe Ironside in the 88th meant that Paul Cook’s men once again returned home without maximum points as their defensive problems were exposed once more.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich Town faithful to react to the result on the road, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from their side during the 90 minutes.

Have Ipswich Town had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Ipswich Town had a higher or lower average attendance compared to Bolton? Higher Lower

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Town once again blew a two goal lead to draw this season.

It’s becoming a pattern, which can’t continue if we want to go anywhere, or try and make the playoffs. We can’t keep hearing the same excuses. I get it, a team takes time to gel, they’ve had long enough, but players should know the basics and the need to see games out. #itfc — Gary Riches (@Buddy_beadle86) October 16, 2021

Win and home and draw away, I'm not mad. The way it went down felt like a loss though, come on you boys 💙 — Kieran Lammas (@KieranLammasPT) October 16, 2021

There’s been no improvement since Morecambe. There’s nowhere near enough character and spirit in this side to string a set of results together. Everyone knows there’s no hope of us going up this season, and at this rate a top half finish would be lucky. Same old town 😴 #itfc — TractorBoy78 (@tractor_boy78) October 16, 2021

Same old, same old… Absolute bottle jobs, simply not acceptable. Have faith with Cook but questions need answering and much improvements are needed quickly or we can forget about this season before we even hit Christmas 😡 — Will Bretton (@Wiggy_B123) October 16, 2021

Losing trust in the team. Unable to hold on to leads against the league’s weaker sides is becoming the norm. Big Cook fan but something’s gotta give with this continued form. — Caoimhín 🌻 (@KevinCrowleykc) October 16, 2021

I’m one of the most optimistic town fans but that was nothing short of embarrassing 2nd half — Ryan (@Ryan12305407136) October 16, 2021

When do we start gelling? Don't care about excuses. Yet another unacceptable result. Club should be and needs to be embarrassed and the players need locking in and get a bloody rollocking. Need to realise they are playing for the badge and earn their wages. — Mark F (@Pleyndamour) October 16, 2021

Cook should be very worried for his future…three wins out of twelve games, simply not good enough. His team, his tactics, his responsibility. 15th position, disgraceful. — Adrian Tyte (@tigoboh) October 16, 2021

Bullied away from home again — Tommy Chisnall (@txmmyyyyyyyy) October 16, 2021