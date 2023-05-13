Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore revealed the dressing room was ‘quiet’ after their 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United, as he hit out at the display.

Moore admits the mood is low

Despite comfortably finishing above the Posh in the league, and helping them into sixth place on the final day by beating Derby, Moore’s side were second best against Darren Ferguson’s side.

After Michael Smith missed an early chance, a Cameron Dawson error allowed the hosts to go ahead, before a fortunate Joe Ward effort deflected in.

Things didn’t get any better after the break, as Kwame Poku got a third before Jonson Clarke-Harris made it four with a close-range header.

Unsurprisingly, the manner of the defeat left the Wednesday fans fuming, and chants against the players and manager could be heard from the away end.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Moore stated that the mood was low among the group, whilst he slammed the cheap goals they conceded in the second half.

“I think the first and second goals can happen. First was a lapse of concentration. The important goal was their third one. They break away and score at far-post. It was unavoidable. It became stretched thereafter.

“Not many words have been said in there. The changing room is quiet. It's a bad loss for us tonight. We started well but didn't capitalise and goals change games. But at the same time the manner of the third was unacceptable.

“In terms of scoreline and performance, it was unacceptable. I've said to the boys we've got to regroup. It's all we can focus and work towards now. It's uphill but we have to regroup because if we go in believing we have no hope then we'll not do it.”

Sheffield Wednesday need a miracle

Unsurprisingly, no side has ever overturned a four-goal deficit in the play-offs, so Wednesday do need a miracle if they are to book a place at Wembley for the final.

You have to credit Moore for speaking out here, as it would’ve been one of the lowest moments in his career, but he still fronted up. Of course, it’s awful for the fans as well, considering the support they’ve shown this side over the years, and ultimately the players and staff let them down with that display.

Obviously, most will feel the tie is over, but Wednesday just need to try and get the first goal at Hillsborough in the week and see what happens, because you do occasionally get these crazy results in football, even if it seems impossible.