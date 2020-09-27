‘Unacceptable,’ ‘Can’t continue’ – Many Derby fans debate future of key figure after Blackburn loss

Many Derby County supporters have been suggesting that Phillip Cocu should be coming under pressure now following the Rams’ 4-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers.

The Rams went into the game looking to recover from the frustration of back to back defeats to start the Championship season, but they never gave themselves a chance of getting anything from the game with a calamitous first 15 minutes seeing them trail 3-0 and left to just keep the score down.

Cocu’s side were defensively all over the place at times especially during a four-minute period which saw first Tyrhys Dolan tap for the ball home from close range, before Bradley Johnson found the net two times in three minutes – and that left the Rams with a mountain to climb.

The Dutchman attempted to sure things up in the second period by bringing off Jack Marriott for George Evans at half time, and whilst the Rams were improved after the restart they still conceded a sloppy fourth goal with Adam Armstrong eventually tapping home after David Marshall gave the ball away.

Cocu needed a performance and result from his players to ease pressure and get his side back on track, but this display will have done little to do that. Some Derby fans are even calling for a change to be made in the dugout following the defeat.

Here then, we take a look at what Derby fans had to say about Cocu following the loss against Blackburn…

I want Cocu to succeed but already it is becoming increasingly difficult to find any sort of positive in our performances. It is still early and we have players coming back from injury etc but something needs to change ASAP, especially with a difficult October coming up #dcfc — Alfie Lowe (@lowey757) September 26, 2020

The players on paper are at Derby. I can’t help but feel Cocu has lost the dressing room. Dropping Clarke is an horrific decision! The players look lost even Rooney didn’t look interested. With the games coming up in October I don’t see us winning any. #dcfc #shambles — B3MMY (@GamingFather93) September 26, 2020

Cocu out unacceptable I understand what derby are doing but if the team won't play for there manager than there something wrong #dcfc #dcfcfans — James Collins (@James_collins90) September 26, 2020

I really really want it to work out for Cocu. But the defending is shocking and our intensity is non existent. Everything is too slow, predictable and boring. We are so easy to play against. I'm fearing the worst. #DCFC — LG (@LionelGalant) September 26, 2020

Cocu out now for me #dcfc — Mark Szuta (@MSzuta86) September 26, 2020

Serious questions have to be asked now about cocu….this is his second season and so many issues , strange decisions etc Not looking promising for him…#dcfc — Chris (@cpe1970) September 26, 2020

I like Cocu a lot but this cannot continue. #dcfc — Tim (@Dangerous180) September 26, 2020