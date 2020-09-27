Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Unacceptable,’ ‘Can’t continue’ – Many Derby fans debate future of key figure after Blackburn loss

Published

8 mins ago

on

Many Derby County supporters have been suggesting that Phillip Cocu should be coming under pressure now following the Rams’ 4-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers.

The Rams went into the game looking to recover from the frustration of back to back defeats to start the Championship season, but they never gave themselves a chance of getting anything from the game with a calamitous first 15 minutes seeing them trail 3-0 and left to just keep the score down.

Cocu’s side were defensively all over the place at times especially during a four-minute period which saw first Tyrhys Dolan tap for the ball home from close range, before Bradley Johnson found the net two times in three minutes – and that left the Rams with a mountain to climb.

The Dutchman attempted to sure things up in the second period by bringing off Jack Marriott for George Evans at half time, and whilst the Rams were improved after the restart they still conceded a sloppy fourth goal with Adam Armstrong eventually tapping home after David Marshall gave the ball away.

Cocu needed a performance and result from his players to ease pressure and get his side back on track, but this display will have done little to do that. Some Derby fans are even calling for a change to be made in the dugout following the defeat.

Here then, we take a look at what Derby fans had to say about Cocu following the loss against Blackburn…


