UK-based interest in Derby County takeover highlighted after Erik Alonso hiccup

There is at least one domestic party interested in agreeing a Derby County takeover deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Reports on Thursday revealed that Erik Alonso’s prospective takeover is off, with Mel Morris set to end negotiations with the Spaniard over fears the deal would not be completed.

The East Midlands club announced an agreement had been reached with Alonso last month but it seems Morris must now look elsewhere for new buyers.

It appears that he will have other options, as Nixon has reported that there are serious parties interested in purchasing the club but that a deal is yet to be reached.

It is understood that among those are at least one domestic party, while The Telegraph’s John Percy indicated last week that the American consortium that had been linked previously were now back in the frame.

The last few weeks have been a hectic period for the Rams, as they avoided relegation on the final day of the Championship season but could face punishment next season after the EFL won an appeal against them.

The Verdict

Derby don’t seem to have had a moment’s peace over the past few weeks and that is unlikely to change until the takeover situation is sorted.

This update from Nixon is good news as it highlights that there are serious parties interested in buying the club from Morris, with at least one of those UK-based.

Changes need to be made at Pride Park to ensure they avoid the relegation battle next year and can make progress under Wayne Rooney but you feel those won’t happen until a new owner is installed.

If things are dragged out further, this could be a frustrating summer for Rams fans.