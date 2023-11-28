Highlights Queens Park Rangers have struggled to score goals, with just one goal in their last three games and 11 goals in 17 games overall.

The lack of goals is a long-term issue for the club, as they haven't scored multiple goals in a home game in 400 days.

To address this issue, QPR should consider signing strikers like Viktor Djukanovic and Ali Al-Hamadi in the January transfer window.

New Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes was able to put an end to the club's six-game losing streak with draws against both Rotherham and Bristol City, but one glaring issue the R's have encountered for a while now remains intact.

During Cifuentes' three games in charge of the R's, the West London club have scored just one goali, which came in the recent 1-1 draw with Rotherham, and are the Championship's second-lowest scorers overall with just 11 goals scored in 17 games.

Only Sheffield Wednesday have scored fewer goals than the R's this season, with just eight, so it is no surprise that the Owls sit 24th meanwhile Cifuentes' outfit are 23rd in the Championship table.

The R's frontline have been misfiring this season, with full-back Kenneth Paal sitting top of the club's goalscoring charts on three goals, closely followed by midfielders Andre Dozzell and Jack Colback, who have each scored twice.

No striker among the club's ranks has found the back of the net on more than one occasion, with both Lyndon Dykes and Sinclair Armstrong scoring one goal from 11 and 10 starts respectively.

Fellow forwards Chris Willock and Paul Smyth have not registered a single goal so far this campaign, with the latter starting 12 games this season.

A lack of goals has been a long term issue for QPR

Shockingly, it has now been 400 days since the R's last managed to score more than one goal in a game on home turf, which epitomises just how poor the R's have been in front of goal over the last couple of seasons.

The last time they scored more than goal in a competitive home match came in a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic on October 22nd with goals coming from Sam Field and Leon Balogun.

During that 2022-23 campaign, the West Londoners scored just 44 goals with relegated Blackpool and Reading both scoring on more occasions.

Neither of the club's most recent managers, Neil Critchley or Gareth Ainsworth, were able to get a tune out of their strikers, and Cifuentes has so far witnessed the same struggles in this key department.

The most simple remedy to this issue is if the club bring in reinforcements over the January transfer window, as their current roster of strikers simply aren't able to find the back of the net.

Which strikers should QPR look to sign?

Cifuentes may be keen to bring Hammarby top scorer Viktor Djukanovic to Loftus Road having worked with the Montenegro international during his time at the Swedish club.

Djukanovic clearly has an eye for goal with 11 goals in 25 Allsvenskan appearances this campaign, despite only managing 15 starts, and given the forward is still only 19 he could be a good long-term purchase for the R's.

Another hot shot the R's should be keeping tabs on is AFC Wimbledon man Ali Al-Hamadi, who scored a classy brace on Saturday as the Dons defeated Notts County 4-2.

The 21-year-old also scored on international duty for Iraq in a 5-1 win over Indonesia and has eight goals from 16 League Two appearances this campaign, so it is not surprising that the likes of Leeds United have been linked.

One thing the R's could offer Al-Hamadi, that Leeds may not be able to, is game-time as the Loftus Road outfit are in a situation where they are crying out for someone to come and solve their goal-scoring issues and Al-Hamadi's League Two record shows he could be the one to do just that.

Whether it's the Iraqi or someone else, one thing in for sure, the West Londoners need more forward firepower in January.