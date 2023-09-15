Highlights Cardiff City will be looking to reclaim bragging rights against arch-rivals Swansea City after losing the last four encounters between the two sides.

The feel-good factor around Cardiff and the negativity surrounding Swansea's performances could shift the balance of optimism in the upcoming match.

The key players for Cardiff include defender Ng, midfielder Ralls, and striker Ugbo, who have consistently performed and are likely to start in the match.

Cardiff City will be desperate to reclaim the bragging rights in South Wales when arch-rivals Swansea City rock up in the capital tomorrow evening.

Of course, they have succumbed to defeat in each of the last four encounters between the two sides, but the feel-good factor around the club at the minute and the sheer negativity that the Jack Army have incited after failing to win in their opening five matches has just spelled something of a shift in optimism.

Make no mistake about it then, the stakes are high and a crucial juncture awaits Erol Bulut in his Cardiff tenure, so we have taken a look at how he may decide to set up for tomorrow's showdown...

GK - Runar Alex Runarsson

Jak Alnwick has every right to feel hard done by, having waited ever-so-patiently in the wings before finally getting a chance to show his worth in the first four league outings.

He did himself no harm in those either, but the late arrival of Runarsson on loan from Arsenal appears to have demoted Alnwick back down to second-fiddle - for now at least.

The Iceland international has started between the sticks for Cardiff's last two competitive affairs, and that will likely not change tomorrow.

RB - Perry Ng

A natural inclusion that never sparks dialogue, Ng has been a constant for every manager he has played under since joining Cardiff in January 2021.

Rather unsurprisingly, that has been no different since Bulut took the reigns.

Capable of inverting into midfield - a key facet in Bulut's style of play - Ng is as steady and dependable as they come and that will see him keep his place, no doubt.

CB - Mark McGuinness

Having played every single league minute thus far, McGuinness' role in the side is more than safe.

New signing Jonathan Panzo may have something to say about that in the long-run, but as things stand, he will certainly be starting.

CB - Dimitros Goutas

The developing dynamic between McGuinness and Goutas will not be tinkered with in such a significant fixture, you feel.

One of nine new arrivals in the summer, the 29-year-old has displayed the odd hairy moment here and there, but for the most part, he has been defensively assured as expected.

LB - Jamilu Collins

In theory, Nottingham Forest loanee Panzo could fill in here too, but thankfully for Collins, it is not a seamless fit.

So circumstances suggest he will start, and the Nigerian international looks to finally be getting back up to speed somewhat after spending the best part of a year sidelined with a catastrophic ACL injury.

CM - Joe Ralls

The skipper has seen the good and the bad of South Wales derbies, and his experience will be key here.

Bulut is evidently a big fan, and the combination of composure on the ball and industry off it leaves no doubt that he will be retaining the captains armband and his starting slot.

CM - Manolis Siopis

Just three games into his Cardiff career, Siopis is already quickly establishing himself as a real fan favourite.

A diminutive livewire with the grit and bite that Cardiff have routinely cried out for in previous derbies, his ability to shield the ball, tick play over and draw fouls is invaluable to the Bluebirds, too.

He will surely start, and expect him to be key to anything positive that the hosts do.

CAM - Aaron Ramsey

Much can also be expected from Ramsey, who has returned to where it all started in rip-roaring fashion.

Two goals in five matches married with leadership and unrivalled creativity in those pockets of space that he simply loves taking up in the final third has seen him rather unsurprisingly emerge as his side's star man - and there is every chance that he adds to his account as well.

RW - Yakou Meite

This is where it gets real tricky.

Ollie Tanner is the name on supporters' lips right now, and for good reason - his dynamism and risk-taking bravery to drive forward with the ball and constantly strive to make things happen gives Cardiff an added sense of rhythm, but Bulut was controversially unimpressed with his display at Ipswich.

He still seems set to have a significant role from the bench. However, Meite will likely start from the off tomorrow.

Meite has passed up some real gaping chances so far and that is an understandable concern among fans, but his physicality and hold-up play against a side that deploy three central defenders looks like it will see him at least start off the right.

Under different circumstances, you would naturally fancy Callum Robinson to start here.

LW - Karlan Grant

Callum O'Dowda's absence means there is no way that Grant will be featuring from the bench against Swansea.

Grant will be a real force to be reckoned with when he reaches full throttle, and though that first league goal is still proving elusive, back-to-back assists versus Birmingham and Ipswich shows a player just beginning to find his confidence - and there will be continuity to that.

ST - Ike Ugbo

Nobody seems better placed to lead the line than Ugbo.

While he may not be too impactful off the ball, his sheer instinctive goalscoring nature has seen him already tally three strikes so far this season, and feeding him tomorrow night is a huge call of duty.

He can capitalise on scrappy half-chances and arrive in the right areas at the right time, and Cardiff undoubtedly stand a better chance if he starts.

Ugbo came on from the bench at Portman Road but has scored in each of his first two home games, and there is no reason why he cannot carry that on.