It is a big summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl.

Wednesday were one of the form sides in the division in the second half of the season, and a six-game unbeaten run, including three consecutive victories in their final three games, ensured they would remain in the second tier.

Wednesday must now build on their survival, but with 19 players out of contract, and the squad in need of a significant rebuild, it could be a difficult summer for the club.

Ahead of what is set to be a crucial few months, we looked at some of the things that Rohl will be hoping for this summer.

New contract and Chansiri backing for Rohl

Rohl's outstanding work since his arrival at Hillsborough has not gone unnoticed, with Sunderland and Hull City both said to be interested.

However, Hull are set to appoint former Hamburg boss Tim Walter as their new manager, and almost three months on from the sacking of Michael Beale, there has been little progress in Sunderland's managerial search.

It seems unlikely that any club would be able to afford Rohl, with The Star revealing that he would cost £5 million, with a further £5 million required to take his coaching staff to any new club.

Given owner Dejphon Chansiri's lack of investment in recent years, fears remain that Rohl could decide to walk away if he is not provided with backing in the transfer market this summer, but early talks between Rohl and Chansiri are said to have been positive.

The prospect of a new deal is thought to be part of the discussions between the pair, and if the German commits his future to the club, it would be safe to assume that he has received the necessary assurances to convince him he can deliver success for the Owls.

Josh Windass and Barry Bannan sign new deals

Rohl will be keen to keep hold of a number of those who are out of contract this summer, but perhaps none more so than captain Barry Bannan and forward Josh Windass.

After achieving his goal of leading the club back to the Championship last season, there were question marks over whether Bannan would still be able to perform in the second tier, but he certainly silenced those doubters.

Bannan scored one goal and provided three assists in 45 appearances in all competitions this season, but those numbers do not reflect his influence on Wednesday, and his leadership qualities were crucial in helping his side avoid the drop.

The 34-year-old's contract at Hillsborough is set to expire, but speaking after the final day win at Sunderland, he revealed that he would like to stay at the club for the rest of his career, and Rohl will certainly be hopeful of getting him tied down to an extension.

"I’ve not signed anything yet but I’m confident that I’ll still be here next season from speaking with the manager and stuff," Bannan told The Star.

"I’ve made it quite clear I want to stay here for the rest of my career and I’m 34 now, if I can keep going a year, a year, a year, I can see how far I can go.

"I’m still running around and I’m not feeling my age just yet - as much as I say that, this club can make you feel your age a wee bit! My legs feel good and for as long as I can go, I’ll be a Sheffield Wednesday player. It’s a case of getting this out of the way and then sorting it whenever. I am confident I’ll still be here."

While Bannan looks set to stay at the club, Windass' situation is much less clear.

Windass scored seven goals and registered two assists in 28 games during an injury-disrupted campaign this season, and he once again underlined his value to the club as he netted three goals in the final three games.

The 30-year-old is in talks with Wednesday over a new contract, but he is attracting interest from elsewhere, with Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, Hull City and Derby County all said to be keen.

Windass has started virtually every game under Rohl when fit, underlining how important he is to the Owls, and the manager will be desperate to reach an agreement with the forward soon.

Loan players returning

In addition to Rohl's excellent management, Wednesday's shrewd use of the loan market was key to their survival this season, and goalkeeper James Beadle, winger Ian Poveda and striker Ike Ugbo all impressed after their arrivals in January.

Beadle joined on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, and he kept an impressive eight clean sheets in 19 appearances, making a number of vital saves along the way.

The Owls are said to be keen to bring Beadle back to the club on loan next season, and while there could be interest in him from other clubs, Wednesday would surely be in a strong position to secure his return.

Poveda made the move from Leeds United, and although he provided just one assist in 10 appearances, he made a huge impact at the club.

The 24-year-old provided the pace and creativity that Wednesday had been lacking prior to his arrival, quickly becoming a popular figure among supporters, and the Owls would like to sign him on a permanent basis this summer, but they reportedly face competition from Sunderland, Burnley and Luton Town.

Ugbo joined on loan from Troyes, and he scored seven goals and provided one assist in 19 appearances for the club.

It is fair to say that without Ugbo's goals, Wednesday would not be in the Championship, and unsurprisingly, he is another loanee that the Owls would like to bring back this summer.

Ugbo's parent club Troyes are on the verge of suffering a second consecutive relegation to the French third tier, meaning he could be available for a cut-price fee, but he seems certain to attract attention from elsewhere after his excellent loan spell at Hillsborough.