Watford fans won't be harbouring hopes of qualifying for Europe any time soon - though if other clubs owned by the Pozzo family, including Udinese, there could be a shake-up on the cards at Vicarage Road.

Two club ownership is becoming commonplace in football, with the City Group becoming prominent alongside the likes of Chelsea and Strasbourg being pitted together this week.

There are of course benefits to multi-club ownership, alongside drawbacks which have been looked disapprovingly upon in recent years. But with UEFA 'set' to hold talks with clubs over double club ownership, according to the Independent, it could spell trouble in Hertfordshire with the Pozzo family perhaps having to relinquish their control over one of thh clubs should new implements be put in place.

What does the report state?

The report by the Independent claims that UEFA are holding a two-day meeting this week to discuss rules on multi-club ownership.

After the news that Chelsea bought French club Strasbourg in midweek, it means that if UEFA's 'Club Financial Control Body' relaxes the current rules, other owners can press ahead at buying other clubs like the Blues' owner Todd Boehly has done in recent weeks. Burnley are said to be looking at Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk as even clubs newly promoted from the Championship are joining the trend.

However, with Aston Villa and Brighton both qualifying for Europe, their owners both own clubs elsewhere - Villa's 'sister' club being Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes, whilst Brighton are partnered with Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise.

Rules state that two clubs cannot play in European competition when owned by the same person - which will spell trouble come the start of the competition in September as both Villa/Vitoria and Brighton/Union SG could face each other in the group stages of the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

How could this spell trouble for Watford?

It doesn't initially pose problems for Watford, even if owners are prohibited from owning two different clubs in the same competition, but not elsewhere.

Udinese play in the top-flight of their respective country which could see them qualify for Europe on league merit, whilst there is still every possibility that could see Watford win a domestic trophy, giving them a space in the Europa League - which may see them play one another.

Elsewhere, if owners are prohibited from owning two clubs, it is essentially the question of who the Pozzio's would rather sell.