Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most wanted man in the Championship this summer following his exploits in the 2022-23 season, where he scored 21 times and notched 12 assists for Coventry City.

With the Sky Blues losing out in the play-off final against Luton Town though, it has left the future of Gyokeres hanging in the balance, with comments made to the Swedish press recently stating that he wants a new challenge.

Despite plenty of Premier League interest in the services of the 24-year-old Sweden international, it is Sporting CP of Portugal that have been the most vocal in the race for his services - and there may be a breakthrough in the striker's situatuon.

Sporting CP close in on Viktor Gyokeres

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Sporting are incredibly close to agreeing a fee with Coventry for the services of Gyokeres.

A small gap is still apparent in either sides valuations of the Swede, but it is expected to be resolved in the near future.

The report claims that Gyokeres is set on a move to the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, and a move there would offer him UEFA Europa League football for the 2023-24 season - at least in the group stage section.

Sporting have reportedly tabled a package worth around £20 million for Gyokeres, with the Sky Blues still said to be holding out for around the £25 million mark for Gyokeres, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

What have Sporting CP said about Viktor Gyokeres?

Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim is already said to have spoken to Gyokeres regarding a move, and club president Frederico Varandas gave the clearest indication yet last week that the club are ready to make their move.

"Gyökeres? I’m not going to say that’s a lie, he’s one of the players mentioned," Varandas said.

"The values spoken, 15/20 million (euros), that’s a consequence of evolution... We signed players for 3 or 4 million euros, we didn’t have the conditions anymore.

"Of these five years we grew, we went from investing 6/7 million euros, we went to 10, we hired one for 16 (Paulinho from Braga).

"If we have to go to 20 million (Euros) we have the capacity for it.”

What has Coventry City owner Doug King said about Viktor Gyokeres?

Also speaking out on Gyokeres' future recently is Coventry custodian Doug King, who desperately does not want to lose his star man this summer despite his contract situation.

And with Gyokeres himself coming out and stating he is hoping for a move to a bigger club this summer, King has suggested that he may not get his wish.

"The reality is that it's early in the window. There is quite a lot of interest in Viktor," King told the BBC.

"He's clearly made his comments to the press and we'll see how it unfolds."

"I'm feeling quite calm - and Viktor is still contracted to Coventry City."

"Sporting Lisbon have been all over the pages. They have been in touch with the club.

"But it isn't up to Viktor Gyokeres to tell the club he's going somewhere for 50p. That is not how it works and won't happen in this situation.

"When a player moves, they have to agree their terms with a different club and the selling club have to agree a compensation package. If both of those don't work, then nothing will happen.

"He's had a great season and is now playing international football. We bought the player, he's had two good seasons with us, we're still in the Championship and, from my perspective, he's on another year.

"If Coventry City want to decide to have him on that other year as it's more important for us to try and get in the Premier League then that is something that he has to get into his mind.

"Obviously then he would become a free agent and everybody would say that's a bit mad. But the reality is that isn't all one sided.

"We'll see how that plays out.

"I don't like these things being worked around into the press. It's not the style we should adopt but this is football, I guess."