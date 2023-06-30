Leeds United supporters can expect quite a few outgoings in the next few weeks and months as they reshape their squad ready for the 2023-24 Championship season, and it may transpire that a few of their signings from last summer will head through the exit door.

One of those that is set to be on the list of other clubs and is expected to depart Elland Road is Brenden Aaronson, who failed to set the world alight following his move from Red Bull Salzburg.

United paid a reported £24.7 million to the Austrian outfit, with Jesse Marsch having briefly managed the attacking midfielder during his time at the club, but he failed to contribute to enough goals for Leeds.

In his 36 Premier League outings, Aaronson scored just the once and racked up three assists and in the second half of the campaign especially he was not always a starting figure for the Whites as they succumbed to relegation.

USA international Aaronson is available for a move this summer and Fulham have already been linked with the 22-year-old on loan, but now a new team has come to the fore.

Union Berlin plot move for Brenden Aaronson

According to a report from Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, German outfit Union Berlin have looked into a move for Aaronson to add him to their squad for the 2023-24 season and potentially beyond.

And they could have the financial muscle to pull off a permanent deal for the 32-cap international as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League by finishing in fourth position in the Bundesliga, opening up a lot of new financial doors for the club.

Aaronson could also be even more affordable as Leeds inserted not only wage reductions in player contracts in the event of relegation, but also release clauses that could see several players leave on the cheap.

Should Leeds United let Brenden Aaronson go?

Aaronson wasn't that effective for Leeds last season and a lot more was expected for the price the club paid for his services.

As a regular USA international, Aaronson probably won't want to be playing Championship football as it may not get him in his nation's squad, but a release clause has made sure he is attainable for clubs this summer.

And if any player wants away from Leeds this summer then they should just cash in as there won't be a shortage of quality individuals who will want to sign from somewhere for the club.