Leicester City's summer rebuild has been continuing this week with the addition of Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Brondby.

New head coach Enzo Maresca clearly means business after adding Hermansen to his options, which included Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen before the latest addition, with Callum Doyle, Harry Winks and Conor Coady also arriving this summer.

James Maddison's £40 million move to Tottenham Hotspur has helped to fund the already completed business and big wages are off the books with the exits of Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu and Ayoze Perez among others that have left.

Harvey Barnes' expected departure to Newcastle United for anywhere between £35 million and £40 million will add further funds to the coffers, and there could easily be more to come after that.

One player who has seemingly slipped under the radar this summer when it comes to transfer interest is Boubakary Soumare, who two years ago was an expensive purchase by the Foxes from Lille.

City splashed out around a £17 million fee on the French midfielder but he played just 19 times in the Premier League in his debut season at the King Power Stadium, with 30 outings in all competitions.

The 24-year-old played a bit more domestically in 2022-23 with 29 appearances in the Premier League, but ultimately he was part of a Leicester side that were relegated to the Championship.

He could however be on the verge of a move from the second tier of English football to a club who are guaranteed UEFA Champions League football next season in the form of Napoli.

Napoli keen on Soumare

According to a report from Foot Mercato, new Napoli head coach Rudi Garcia is a big fan of Soumare's talents and he is determined to bring the French engine room operator to Naples this summer.

Napoli won Serie A in Italy last season and that guarantees them a passage into the group stage of the Champions League, and having lost Tanguy Ndombele from their midfield following the end of his loan from Tottenham, they need to seek out a replacement.

Foot Mercato claim that Napoli have already made it clear to Leicester that they want to sign Soumare this summer, who will now have to try and stump up a fee to bring him to Italy this summer.

What is Boubakary Soumare's contract situation at Leicester City?

When putting pen-to-paper on his contract with Leicester two years ago, Soumare agreed a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

That means that Soumare still has three years remaining on his contract at the club until June 2026, and you'd expect that any transfer deal would see Leicester look to recoup the £17 million that they spent on bringing him in in the first place.

In an ideal world, Leicester will turn a profit on the Frenchman despite the fact he has been part of a side that has just been relegated from the Premier League, and it's hard to say that he's improved as a player massively since his arrival from Lille.

It will depend though what Napoli can afford to offer Leicester though as they have in recent times tried to loan players in with the option to purchae a year later.