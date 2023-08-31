Highlights Aston Villa's Keinan Davis has agreed to sign for Serie A side Udinese.

Hull City and Swansea were also in the race.

The move to Italy offers Davis a fresh challenge, with the player already proving his worth in the Championship before.

Englishman Davis always looked set to be on the fringes of Unai Emery's first team despite the fact Cameron Archer has sealed a permanent switch to Sheffield United, with the player being sent out on loan a couple of times in recent years.

He has struggled with injuries during the past couple of years - but managed to record a respectable 34 league appearances for Watford last term and scored seven goals in the process.

Before that, he played a big part in guiding Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League, but the Reds failed to secure a return for the Villa man who made the switch to Vicarage Road instead.

Last signing a contract extension back in 2020, his deal expires next summer and with this, Emery will surely be keen to cash in on the player whilst he can rather than lose him for free.

He may not be worth a huge amount, but the money generated from his sale could be utilised to help them to remain within financial fair play boundaries.

No further details have been given by Unwin apart from the claim that Davis has agreed a move with the Italian side - but with this agreement in mind - it seems as though Udinese have taken the lead in this race and could now be set to beat a couple of Championship teams to his signature.

Hull City and Swansea set to miss out on Keinan Davis

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior seemed pretty confident that he would be able to get a deal over the line - but did also concede that it would be down to the player to decide whether he wanted to make the move to the MKM Stadium.

Game time wouldn't have been guaranteed for the Villa man considering the existing options that the Tigers have, with the likes of Aaron Connolly, Liam Delap and Oscar Estupinan all able to operate up top.

Swansea City had also been in talks for the player, with the Welsh side having the money they generated for Joel Piroe at their disposal.

Villa reportedly made Davis available for just £2m, which would have been affordable for Michael Duff's side considering they generated more than that from Piroe's sale to Leeds United.

Is Keinan Davis making the right career decision?

You can understand why he may be reluctant to join Hull because there are other options at Rosenior's disposal and he wouldn't have been guaranteed starts.

With this in mind, it may have been pointless for him to move on from Villa Park because he may have been sat on the bench or on the sidelines in East Yorkshire.

He may have been a regular starter at Hull, but Manchester City will have wanted game time for Delap to be guaranteed and Connolly will want a decent amount of game time as well, so the chances of Davis playing 90 minutes most weeks may have been slim under Rosenior.

He may have been a valuable asset at Swansea considering both Piroe and Michael Obafemi have left.

But you can't blame him for wanting to make the move to the Italian top tier if he's going to secure a decent amount of first-team football.

The striker has already proved his worth in the English second tier - and a move to Italy would be a fresh challenge for him.