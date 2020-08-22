UCL club plotting transfer bid for Reading man

Celtic are weighing up a bid for Reading captain Liam Moore, reports the Daily Record.

Moore, 27, has spent the last four seasons at Reading. He’s proved a key figure in each of those seasons and was again last time round – he featured 43 times in the Championship for Reading, scoring one goal.

Celtic and Neil Lennon have been in the market for a centre-back this summer. They’ve been strongly linked with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Shane Duffy, but the club are now expecting to lose out on the Englishman.

It comes after all of West Brom, West Ham and Burnley have entered the race for Duffy, and now Lennon sees Moore as a potential alternative.

The Bhoys won their 9th Scottish Premiership title in a row last season. Their prolonged dominance could yet be foiled though after a slow start to the new season, embroiled with Champions League qualifiers.

They’ve currently played two league games this season, taking four points and finding themselves in six – Rangers currently lead the pack, having taken ten points from four games so far.

As for Reading, they finished last season on the back of three defeats, leaving them 14th in the final table.

The verdict

Moore has shown in the past four seasons that he’s a leader, a solid defender with a range of abilities. He can play out from the back, he’s got an ounce of pace and he’s a leader.

He could be the ideal fit for Celtic and should the Scottish club move for him, it’d be a huge blow for Mark Bowen going into his first full season in charge.