Uche Ikpeazu to Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Nottingham Forest will be looking to add new players where they can this summer as they aim for a better campaign under Chris Hughton.

Last year was certainly testing but in the end they finished fairly comfortably away from the relegation zone and now they can go about trying to kick on up the table.

The attacking areas could be where Hughton looks to improve things, too, with the Reds apparently one of the clubs interested in signing Uche Ikpeazu this summer:

The striker scored six goals last season for Wycombe as the Chairboys fought for, but narrowly missed out on, survival last year in the Championship, whilst he also recorded four assists.

Indeed, he’s a physical presence that can really help a side link-up things going forwards and Hughton may well feel as though Forest need that with Lewis Grabban a different sort of striker and Lyle Taylor seemingly someone that the manager doesn’t really fancy.

There’s every chance it could happen too, of course, thanks to the fact that Wycombe have dropped back into League One but they won’t want to let him go on the cheap, and it just remains to be seen who is willing to make an offer that is good enough.

Clearly, though, with so many sides looking at him as well as Forest, it does seem safe to suggest there’s every chance he’ll be at a new club come the start of the EFL season in August – we’ll just have to wait and see who it is.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Nottingham Forest?

1 of 20 Guy Moussi Yes No