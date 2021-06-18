Uche Ikpeazu to Derby County: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

It’s probably fair to say that Derby County head into the summer transfer window under a fair amount of pressure.

After only narrowly avoiding relegation last season, the Rams will need to strengthen their squad this summer to avoid finding themselves in a similar position next time around.

However, that will not be made easy by the fact that they go into the transfer market with significant financial uncertainty hanging over them, which is unlikely to make business easy to do.

Never the less, recent reports from Sky Sports Transfer Centre (16/06, 12:13), say that Derby, along with Championship rivals Middlesbrough, Millwall and Nottingham Forest are interested in a move for Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu.

But what would it mean for Derby if they were to win that battle to complete the signing of Ikpeazu?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the potential implications of that signing.

Is it a good potential move?

It actually feels like this would be something of a risky move for Derby.

The Rams do seemingly need a striker, having struggled for goals throughout much of the previous campaign.

However, given Ikpeazu netted six goals in 31 league games for Wycombe last season, his record is not the most prolific one, meaning Derby could be taking a chance if they were to turn to him to fix thier goalscoring woes for next season.

Indeed, it may not be easy for Ikpeazu to hit back in the Championship after relegation from the division last season with Wycombe, potentially making it difficult for him to help Derby climb back up the table next time around.

Would he start?

When you look at the current striker situation at Derby, you imagine there would be a fair few opportunities for Ikpeazu at Pride Park.

Martyn Waghorn is out of contract with the Rams this summer, and it seems he could be set for pastures new, with reports from The Athletic revealing Derby have made no progress on a new deal for the striker.

That could leave Colin Kazim-Richards as the club’s only current centre forward option, and at 34-years-old, the Turkey international may not be able to regularly play a full 90 minutes for Wayne Rooney’s men.

With that in mind, it does seem as though there would be chances for first-team football if Pride Park is to be the 26-year-old Ikpeazu’s next destination.

What does he offer?

While his record in the Championship may not be the prolific, you do feel Ikpeazu could still bring a fair amount to Derby.

At 6ft 3in tall, Ikpeazu is a physical striker who often seems willing to put himself about, so it seems the prospect of leading the line alone for Derby, which he may well need to do, is not a challenge that will daunt him.

You also feel that, having been part of a Wycombe team that suffered an immediate relegation from the Championship last season, Ikpeazu may still want to prove the point that he is capable of playing at that level, meaning you imagine he will be putting everything into his time on the pitch, should he complete a move to Pride Park.