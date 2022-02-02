Uche Ikpeazu shares message after sealing switch to Cardiff City from Middlesbrough

Uche Ikpeazu has taken to Instagram to share a message after recently sealing a move to Cardiff City from Middlesbrough.

The forward joined the Welsh outfit on loan on transfer deadline day and is set to feature for his new side during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ikpeazu would have been hoping to make a positive impact for Boro earlier this season after joining the club for an undisclosed fee last summer.

However, despite showing occasional glimpses of his talent, the forward failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the opening stages of the season.

In the 20 league appearances that he made for Boro, Ikpeazu only managed to find the back on two occasions.

With Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder opting to bolster his options up-front by signing Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly on temporary deals last month, Ikpeazu was allowed to move to Cardiff.

The forward could now be in line to make his debut for his new side when they face Barnsley this evening.

Ahead of this fixture, Ikpeazu has admitted on Instagram that he will do everything in his power to help Cardiff climb the Championship standings in the coming months.

The 26-year-old posted: “Happy to finally get it over the line as this is where I wanted to come!

“I will do everything to help this great club climb up the table and I can’t wait to get started.

“Let’s go to work @cardiffcityfc.“

The Verdict

Whilst Ikpeazu failed to deliver the goods for Middlesbrough at this level, there is no reason why he cannot follow in the footsteps of Jordan Hugill by making an instant impact at Cardiff.

Hugill joined the Bluebirds last weekend on a temporary deal from Norwich City and marked his debut by scoring in the club’s 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

When you consider that Ikpeazu has managed to provide 13 direct goal contributions at Championship level during his career, he will be confident in his ability to make a difference for Cardiff as they look to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle this season.

If the forward is given the opportunity to showcase his talent tonight, he will need to deliver an encouraging performance due to the competition for places in his position.