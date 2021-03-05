Tyson, McGugan: The Nottingham Forest 07/08 XI that sealed 2nd spot to win League One promotion – Where are they now?

It is coming up to nearly 13 years since Nottingham Forest won promotion to the Championship to League One.

Colin Calderwood’s finished second in the third tier back in 2007/08, gaining automatic promotion to the Championship on an eventful final day.

Goals from Julian Bennett, Kris Commons and Lewis McGugan put Forest into a 3-1 lead at half-time, and despite a late Yeovil Town goal, the Reds held onto their lead and ultimately made a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Promotion, despite being the main aim in the summer, isn’t on the agenda for the Reds this season, but Chris Hughton will be setting his sights on a strong end to the campaign.

Here, we take a look at back at the side which lined up against Yeovil on the day where the City Ground was left bouncing by their promotion…