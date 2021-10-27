Tyryhs Dolan shares his main aim ahead of Blackburn Rovers’ clash with Derby County

Blackburn Rovers winger Tyryhs Dolan has admitted that his main aim for the current campaign is to reach double-figures in terms of goals.

After making 37 appearances for the club in the Championship last season, the 19-year-old has illustrated some real signs of promise at this level during the current campaign as he has already found the back of the net on four occasions in all competitions.

Dolan helped his side seal a 2-0 victory over Reading last weekend by scoring in this particular fixture.

The winger latched onto a pass from Sam Gallagher before firing home a stunning effort from the edge of the box.

With his side set to face Derby County on Saturday, Dolan ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this game.

By securing all three points at Pride Park, Blackburn could potentially leapfrog the likes of Blackpool and Millwall in the Championship standings.

Ahead of this clash, Dolan has revealed that he is determined to score more goals for his side this season and is keen to adapt his game in order to continue to cause problems for his opponents.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the winger said: “The aims before this season was to get more starts, more goals, more assists.

“I’m aiming to reach double figures for goals by the end of the season and feel I’m on the right track.

“But I know teams and players will be studying my games and it’s about me being versatile now, adapting and causing problems for opponents.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Dolan has scored four goals in 14 appearances for Blackburn during the opening stages of the current term, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if achieves his aim in the coming months.

An exciting young player, the winger has already demonstrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

Particularly impressive during the club’s clash with Reading, Dolan completed five successful dribbles and provided one key pass in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.79.

By replicating this display in Blackburn’s meeting with Derby, Dolan could help his side seal victory at Pride Park.