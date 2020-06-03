Tyrone Mings makes claim involving Leeds United fans on widely-debated topic

The off-the-field crisis across the UK has prompted a number of different views from footballers in both the Premier League and the Championship recently.

There had previously been talk of a potential voiding of this year’s campaign, which would have led to teams being promoted and relegated based on PPG (points per game).

This would have meant that Aston Villa would have been one of those to be relegated into the Championship, with Leeds United heading in the other direction into the top-flight.

The Whites have been the team to beat for much of this season, and you would have imagined that plenty of the Elland Road faithful wouldn’t have been too concerned to see the season voided and to win promotion based on PPG.

However, clubs have since returned to training, with both the Premier League and Championship having a date set to return to competitive action later this month.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has recently been opening up on his views on how the season should conclude in an interview with The Mail on Sunday.

“I would be lying if I said it had never crossed my mind we might be relegated without kicking another ball, What player wants to be relegated with 10 games left while also having a game in hand?

“I wrote a Tweet some time ago that pointed out if a player who plays for a team at the top of the league voices any concerns about safety, it is seen as okay, but if someone connected with the bottom six, like Karren Brady at West Ham or Paul Barber at Brighton, does the same, it is deemed as selfish and cynical.”

Mings went on to admit that he doesn’t care about having different views from that of Leeds fans, because they’re in a different position compared to Villa, who are struggling to stay afloat in the Premier League.

“Leeds and West Brom fans would have a completely different view because they were worried about the season being voided and everyone has to take care of their own personal situation.

“I have no problem with Leeds fans slaughtering me and saying I am selfish.

“I have no problem with Liverpool fans trying to push the season through because they are on the cusp of one of the greatest achievements of recent years.”

Can you score full marks in this higher or lower Leeds United quiz?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

The Verdict:

Football is a game full of opinions, and that will never change.

Mings will obviously be pleased to see that Aston Villa are being given a chance to fight for their Premier League survival, as I still don’t think that PPG would have been fair on teams battling for promotion and survival.

Villa haven’t been good enough this season though, and performances simply have to improve in the near future if they’re to avoid relegation back into the Championship.

On the other hand, Leeds fully deserve promotion back into the top-flight, and I’m confident they’ll achieve that at the earliest of opportunities.