The January transfer window is always a difficult time to do business, and Swansea City are finding that out the hard way this month.

Luke Williams' side have been linked with a number of players but have struggled to get deals over the line thanks to competition elsewhere and finances, and it could well be a busy final week or so of the window at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Swansea have a threadbare squad, even more so after a number of departures this month, and signings are a must if they're to address their recent slide down the Championship table.

With that in mind, here is how Swansea City's dream starting XI could look after the January transfer window.

GK - Lawrence Vigouroux

A summer signing from Burnley, Lawrence Vigouroux has proven to be an excellent addition to the Swansea squad this season and has certainly cemented his status as the club's number one goalkeeper.

The 31-year-old has started every Championship game this season, and he'll likely do so between now and the end of the season unless he gets injured or is suspended.

RB - Josh Key

Josh Key has cemented his status as the club's first choice right back since his arrival from Exeter City in the summer of 2023, and despite some defensive deficiencies, he's proved to be excellent at getting forward.

Swansea have been tentatively linked with free agent Timothy Fosu-Mensah recently, but wages are thought to be a real sticking point over any potential move, so Key keeps his place in our dream starting XI.

CB - Harry Darling

Harry Darling has been a key player for Swansea City this season, and despite the loan arrival of Burnley defender Hannes Delcroix, he will retain his place in the starting XI.

He's out of contract at the end of the season and everybody at the club will be desperately keen to ensure he pens a new deal and remains at the Swansea.com Stadium for the foreseeable future.

CB - Ben Cabango

Ben Cabango and Darling have formed an excellent partnership at the back this season, even if recent results may suggest otherwise.

The Welsh international recently penned a new contract with the Swans, a huge boost to Williams, and despite the arrival of Delcroix, he will likely keep his place in the starting XI.

LB - Josh Tymon

Similarly to his full-back partner Key, Josh Tymon is excellent going forwards but struggles defensively, and there have been a handful of blunders which have cost his side.

However, due to his ability to get forward, he remains in the dream starting XI. With Delcroix also able to play left-back, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Tymon was dropped should his performances not improve, and the former Stoke City man has an important few weeks ahead of him.

CM - Matt Grimes

Swansea skipper Matt Grimes will unsurprisingly keep his place in the club's dream starting XI after the transfer window, with the former Exeter City man being an ever present in the starting team.

Grimes has missed just a handful of games since Swansea were relegated to the Championship in 2018, and this month marks a decade since he joined the club. Unless he gets injured or suspended, Grimes will play every minute between now and the end of the campaign.

CM - Goncalo Franco

Summer signing Goncalo Franco has had no problems with adjusting to the Championship after his move from Moreirense, and he's formed a formidable partnership with Grimes in the centre of the park.

The 23-year-old could well attract transfer interest in the summer after a great start to life in English football, but unless something drastic happens, he will still be a Swansea player come the end of the January transfer window and take his place in the dream starting XI.

CAM - Luke Cundle

A familiar face to Swansea City supporters thanks to a previous loan spell, Luke Cundle thrived in an attacking midfield role towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign at the Swansea.com Stadium.

As exclusively reported by Football League World in December, Swansea are one of a number of Championship clubs keen to sign the Wolves man, but with interest heating up from clubs around the division, Williams will have to act fast to get his man.

The 22-year-old has shown previously he's a quality operator at this level, and he'd certainly improve the Swans' starting XI.

RW - Tyrhys Dolan

Swansea City are on the hunt for wide players this month, and Football League World understands that Blackburn Rovers man Tyrhys Dolan is one of the players on Swansea's radar.

Dolan is out of contract at the end of the season and Swansea are keen to capitalise on that to bring him to south Wales thanks to his proven Championship quality.

The likes of Ronald and Jisung Eom have struggled recently for Swansea, and Williams will be looking to add further wide players to his squad this month.

LW - Luis Palma

Another wide player linked with Swansea this month is Celtic winger Luis Palma, and he could well be a solid addition to Williams' starting XI for the second half of the season.

Football Insider have reported that Honduras international Palma is being chased by a number of clubs, both domestically and abroad, so Swansea have a tough task on their hands to secure his signature, but he'd certainly be an upgrade on current options.

Luis Palma's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A C.D.S Vida 2017-22 70 23 1 Real Monarchs (Loan) 2019 13 1 0 Aris Thessaloniki 2022-23 52 17 11 Celtic 2023- 47 10 10

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time this season but was a regular for Celtic last year, scoring a number of goals in the Scottish Premiership and Champions League.

ST - Liam Cullen

Welsh international Liam Cullen has thrived in a deeper role this season, but if Swansea get their desired transfer targets this month, he could well return to his natural position of striker.

Cullen is Swansea's top scorer and has certainly outperformed summer signings Zan Vipotnik and Florian Bianchini, so he'll start up front in their dream starting XI after the transfer window.