Tyrhys Dolan starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to play West Brom tonight

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to end their three games winless run when they travel to The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion this evening.

The Baggies have slipped down to ninth place all of a sudden and even a win will not be enough to see them return to the play-off places.

West Brom won the reverse fixture 2-1 in late August with Alex Mowatt and Matt Phillips giving them a two goal cushion to take into half time.

How Steve Bruce and the Baggies supporters would love to see similar to settle the nerves around the club under the lights.

Rovers have not scored in any of their last three either and therefore Tony Mowbray could be tempted to freshen up the attacking contingent a touch.

Here, we are predicting three changes from the side that was defeated by Nottingham Forest last time out, to line-up at The Hawthorns this evening…

Darragh Lenihan is suspended following his red card against Forest and so there could be a chance for Daniel Ayala to step in at the heart of defence.

Deyovaisio Zeefuik will miss the game through injury allowing Ryan Nyambe to slot in at right wing back, while the third alteration is to add an extra attacking player in Tyrhys Dolan with John Buckley dropping out.

Harry Pickering is back fit and in contention to play some part, the 23-year-old has missed the last six league games and may well find it difficult to earn his place back after Ryan Giles arrived on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers on transfer deadline day.